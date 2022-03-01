Today is Election Day in the Republican and Democratic primaries. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Numerous contested state and county races are on the ballot, including for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.

Read more about each candidate in local contested races and see everything that will be on your ballot at the link below.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya “A.D.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro are on the Republican ballot for Gohmert’s seat, while Jrmar Jefferson, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Victor D. Dunn are on the Democratic ballot.

The winners will face each other in the November general election.

Gohmert is leaving Congress to seek the Texas attorney general post and faces incumbent Ken Paxton, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman on the Republican ballot.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines, former Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Chad Prather, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Paul Belew and Rick Perry.

On the Democratic side, frontrunner former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke faces Rich Wakeland, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez.

The winner of both gubernatorial primaries will be on November’s ballot.

In Smith County, two commissioner races are contested. Republicans Pam Frederick and Fritz Hager Jr. are vying for the Pct. 1 seat while Mike Adams, Anwar Khalifa and John Moore are facing off for the Pct. 2 position.

Other contested races in Smith County on the Republican primary ballot include Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 in which Randy Hawkins, Ronnie Hester, Laney Pilcher-Barnes and Curtis Wulf are vying for the position; County Constable Pct. 2 with Wayne Allen, Deal Folmar and Chris Roberts all seeking to fill the position; County Treasurer with incumbent Kelli R. White being challenged by Jamie Boersma; and County Court at Law No. 3 with Sara Maynard, Trevor M. Rose and Clay White all on the ballot.

Another contested race is the seat of State Sen. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) in District 6 who is being challenged by Charles Turner.

On the Democratic side, Democratic Party County Chair candidates include Hank Gilbert and Hector Garza. The Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 position is also contested, with incumbent Quincy Beavers Jr. being challenged by Derrick Choice.

Early voting numbers

At the end of early voting, which was Feb. 14-25, 13% of the 148,746 registered voters in Smith County cast their vote, according to information provided by the county.

This equates to 18,719 people who cast their votes in person and 895 who did so through absentee ballots.

Today Smith County will have 35 voting locations open and voters can cast their ballot at any of these locations, regardless of where they live in the county.

After polls close and once ballots are counted from each precinct, results will be posted here at tylerpaper.com and constantly updated as results are received.

Polling locations

Tyler locations

Bell Elementary, 1409 E. Hankerson St.

Clarkston Elementary, 2915 Williamsburg Dr.

First Christian Church, Christian Life Center, 4204 S. Broadway Ave.

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Jones-Boshears Elementary School, 3450 Chandler Hwy.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church, Family Center, 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy.

Old Tyler Airport, 150 Airport Dr.

Shiloh Road Church of Christ, 1801 Shiloh Rd.

Smith County Juvenile Services, 2630 Morningside Dr.

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy.

TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W. Franklin St.

Three Lakes Middle School, 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy.

Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Rd.

Southwestern Smith County Locations

Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

First Baptist Gresham, 16844 CR 165, Tyler

Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 W., Flint

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Southeastern Smith County Locations

Arp First Baptist Church, 304 W. Front St., Arp

Cameron J. Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220, Tyler

Hill Creek Baptist Church, 14749 Hwy 110 S., Whitehouse

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 10519 FM 344 E., Whitehouse

St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

Northwestern Smith County locations

Dover Baptist Church, 21166 FM 1995, Tyler

New Harmony Baptist Church, 10251 FM 724, Tyler

Hideaway Members Services Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Ln., Hideaway

Lindale Masonic Lodge. 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Northeastern Smith County locations

Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler

Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 FM 14, Tyler

Starrville Church of the Living God, 18396 Hwy 271, Winona

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Dr., Winona