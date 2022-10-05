Ninety-two-year-old Jim Chewning doesn't miss a chance to help out a neighbor or the community.
Chewning moved to Tyler from Lawrence, Indiana, about 22 years ago and has been offering his time to help make the community better ever since.
Recently, he was honored for his service with the inaugural Difference Maker Volunteer Award presented to him by Keep Tyler Beautiful.
Volunteering outdoors is his favorite thing to do, he said. This love of being outdoors and helping his community led Chewning to frequently offer his time to Keep Tyler Beautiful and at city of Tyler service events.
Among other events, Chewning is always at the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Service Days and the Great Tyler Cleanups, making him well known to those who put on the events.
Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator, said she first met Chewning at a Park Service Day at Gassaway Park where volunteers helped put a playground together.
Garner recalled him doing concrete work and “running circles” around the youth. Ever since that day, he has been at almost every Keep Tyler Beautiful event she has been a part of putting on.
“He's always out there with a really great attitude and just working hard,” she said. “We love having him out there and having him participate in all of our events.”
In the time she has known Chewning, Garner said he has only missed one event that she knows of when he had to have back surgery.
It is because of his selfless service to the community that Keep Tyler Beautiful presented Chewing in September with the Difference Maker Award at Woldert Park during Parks Service Day.
Chewning said he was surprised to receive the award and was grateful. He added that he volunteers because “it’s in my blood.”
“I don't have much money, but I can do something,” he said.
The award won't be given annually but to a person who demonstrates a servant's heart and goes above and beyond, said Parks and Recreation Director Leanne Robinette.
“We just wanted to honor (Chewning's) service and give him that public recognition for it,” Garner said. “Every time we see him out there, we always thank him, but it's important to recognize that in the community and honor those who have given their time and their service like he has.”
It's volunteers such as Chewning who help make a difference in the community, Garner said. Not only does he impact Tyler, but he sets an example of the importance of volunteering for younger generations.
Without volunteers, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the city would not be able to complete as much work as they do in the community, Garner added.
“Being a public servant is not just a title — it's something that's in your heart,” Garner said. “You have to really want to be giving back to something larger than yourself, and you want to do it for the right reasons and genuine reasons because you really want to make a difference.”
While Chewning offers a lot of time to volunteering with Keep Tyler Beautiful and the city, he also volunteers in many other ways.
“I enjoy doing everything,” he said — with the exception of painting or cleaning windows.
Chewning was in the military for 21 years. During his service, he volunteered to go to Vietnam.
It was during his time there that he helped in many ways, including providing clothes to orphans.
He recalled that many of the children in an orphanage he visited did not have clothes or diapers, so he wrote home to his wife for help. She gathered clothing from a church and sent them to Chewing to donate.
To this day, Chewing said he still wonders what happened to the children after he left Vietnam.
Chewning has also served on boards such as with Lighthouse for the Blind, is a member of the Lions Club, has been on numerous mission trips with his church, volunteers at the Salvation Army and more.
Hs daughter, Carol Trunt, drives Chewning wherever he needs to go and tags along with him as he volunteers.
Trunt said a while ago, she asked Chewning, “Dad, you’re getting a little older — is there anything you haven't done yet that you’d like to do?’"
He said, "No, I just want to keep helping people.”
Garner said when it comes to volunteering, sometimes it's difficult to tell when we are making a difference, and while Chewning is humble about what he has done, he has made an impact. It is through the help of others that a “bigger change” is made.
“(Chewning) is just a great example of putting others before himself," Robinette said. “He's always there no matter what — no matter how he feels, no matter how early it is, no matter what the work is. He's just a great example of making the community better for something way bigger than himself.”