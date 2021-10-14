From a parade, a play and fall festivities, there's something for everyone happening this weekend. If you're not sure what to do this weekend check out this list below.
Texas Rose Festival Parade: This Saturday at 9 a.m. celebrate the 88th annual Texas Rose Festival at the Rose Festival Parade. The parade will be West from Glenwood Blvd. and Front St. Watching is free from any spot along the parade route. Aside from the parade, there are many Rose Festival activities beginning Thursday. To see the full list of activities click here.
Pumpkin Painting Palooza: Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Tyler Public Library auditorium Elementary school kids get their very own pumpkin to get creative with and paint. This program is a great way to celebrate fall and decorate your home with a pumpkin designed by your kid.
Proof at Tyler Civic Theater: Friday, Saturday or Sunday you can go see the drama Proof during its last weekend at the Tyler Civic Theater. This production does have some strong language that may not be suitable for a younger audience. Tickets and more information about the production can be found here.
Blue Moons Gardens Fall Festival: Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall at the Blue Moons Gardens Fall Festival at 13062 FM 279, Chandler. Admission to the festivities is free and they will feature the popular scarecrow display, refreshments, vendors, demonstrations, make-your-own classes and more. This year for $18 people can decorate a mini pumpkin with succulents. Click here for more information.
Plants of Texas Family Fall Festival: On Saturday check out the Plants of East Texas Family Fall Festival for lots of family fun. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. ang last until 2 p.m. Educational classes on all things fall plant related, Café 1948 Coffee and Juice truck, C. Rojo’s Taqueria, SPCA pet adoptions and a petting zoo will be at the event. Admission to this event is free. To learn more, visit Plants of Texas on Facebook.