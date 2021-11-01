On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 2, there will be 20 voting locations open in Smith County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During the past two weeks of early voting, Smith County saw a total of 2,320 in-person voters and 197 absentee mail-in ballots, according to Smith County. This totals about 1.7% of registered voters in the county.
Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator, said that every election is important and that people need to get out and vote to make their voices heard.
“Not only are the constitutional amendments on the election, there’s a county wide road and bridge bond on the ballot,” Allcon said. “So if people are either for or against this bond passing, they really need to get out and vote either for or against it and the constitutional amendments.”
Along with the eight constitutional amendments and the county wide road and bridge bond, Whitehouse City Council and Overton Mayor and Council will also be on the ballot.
Road and Bridge bond
This is a $45 million bond for the second phase of the Smith County road and bridge project. The first phase was passed in the Nov. 2017 election by a 73% margin, according to the county.
So far in the first phase about 200 miles of roads have been improved. If passed, the second phases would improve 283 more miles of county roads, according to the county
County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he encourages everyone to get out and vote for or against the bond referendum.
“It is very important that we hear the voice of the public on what they want us to do with roads and bridges,” Moran said. “Whether or not they like what we’ve done over the last three years and want us to continue that over the next three years.”
Whitehouse City Council
Those in the City of Whitehouse will be voting for council member places 1, 3 and 5 along with the other items on the ballot.
The ballot will show Zack Briscoe running for council place 1, Richard Flandera and John Chambers running for council place 3 and Heath Rosenstein running for council place 5.
Voters have the option to vote for one or none of the individuals running for each council place.
Overton Mayor, Council
Those in the City of Overton will be voting for mayor and council member places 2, 3 and 4 along with the other items on the ballot.
The ballot will show Curtis Gilbert and Roxanne Richards running for Mayor, Christopher Hall running for Council Place 2, Robbi Jo Young Carnes and Reggie Thompson running for Council Place 3, and Faithe Jackson and Monty Ward Jr. running for Council Place 4.
Voters have the option to vote for one or none of the individuals running for the position of mayor and each council place.
Constitutional amendments
PROPOSITION 1: This would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
PROPOSITION 2: This would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
PROPOSITION 3: This would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
PROPOSITION 4: This would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
PROPOSITION 5: This would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
PROPOSITION 6: This would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
PROPOSITION 7: This would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
PROPOSITION 8: This would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
Voting locations
Tyler
- Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220.
- Clarkston Elementary, 2915 Williamsburg Drive
- Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road
- Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196.
- Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 2767.
- The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.
- Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road
- First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave.
Arp
- Arp First Baptist Church, 302 W. Front St.
Bullard
- Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St.
Flint
- Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 W.
Hideaway
- Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane
Lindale
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E Hubbard St.
Troup
- Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.
Whitehouse
- Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.
Winona
- Starrville Church of Living God, 18396 U.S. Hwy 271.
- Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive
More information about the 2021 elections in Smith County can be found by visiting https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information