Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights and the changing colors of the leaves. As the seasons change, so do our gardening activities. The Smith County Master Gardeners have been very busy this spring and summer keeping the Tyler Botanical Gardens as beautiful as ever! And while we continue to maintain the beauty of these gardens, we have several fall community projects:
Leading off our many Fall activities this year, is “First Tuesdays in the Garden!”
Join us at noon on the patio in the IDEA Garden (located in the southeast corner of the Tyler Botanical Gardens) on Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1 for our Fall Gardening series of programs. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a lawnchair. Topics this Fall are “Winter Greens,” “Not All Bulbs Are Daffodils” and “Bundle Up Your Garden.” All programs begin at noon and run about 30 to 40 minutes. For more information, visit www.txmg.org/smith/events.
The East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar is a yearly publication by the Smith County Master Gardeners offering gardening advice, tips, planting guides, lists of things to do – all written with the local East Texas gardening community in mind.
The 2023 Calendar/Guide highlights the important role insects have in the gardens featuring some beneficial insects and also a few that are harmful. It contains great pictures of these insects so they are easily recognized. It is also filled with loads of information and amazing photographs taken by Master Gardeners, it’s a must for all gardeners. These Calendar/Guides are for sale for $10 each and will be available at all Master Gardener events or you can contact (903) 590-2980 or smithmghelpdesk@gmail.com.
Smith County Master Gardeners will be participating the 2022 East Texas Fair this year assisting in the Horticulture building, answering all your gardening questions and providing brochures for various horticulture topics. The East Texas Fair opens Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. Hope to see you there!
And last but certainly not least, the award-winning Smith County Master Gardeners “From Bulbs to Blooms” sale and conference is back again this year! This event features heirloom, hardy, and hard-to-find bulbs that are suited for the East Texas area and the Southern zones.
Similar to last year, beginning Sept. 26, Greg Grant, Smith County Horticulture Agent and bulb expert, will host a virtual presentation, via the SCMG website, “Year Round Earth-Kind Bulbs for the South.”
Online shopping begins Oct. 3 and continues through Oct. 11. Bulb sale pickup for online orders is Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road in Tyler.
Greg will also be the speaker for an in-person presentation: “Arcadia to Arcadia: Grannies, Kissing Cousins, and Narcissus,” Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church. Seating for this presentation will be limited; reservation required.
The link for the online bulb store and much more information on the sale is www.txmg.org/smith/events. Plan to shop early as many items sell out quickly.
Smith County Master Gardner program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.