Along with school board and council races, Smith County residents will cast ballots Saturday on school bond propositions as well as two state propositions related to homestead exemptions.

When and where can Smith County residents vote?

Election Day voting centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smith County residents can vote at any of 25 polling locations.

Voting locations are:

Tyler:

Bell Elementary, 1409 E. Hankerson St.

Clarkston Elementary, 2915 Williamsburg Drive

Central Baptist Church, 1343 E Grande Blvd.

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center, 4202 S Broadway Ave.

Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 W.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Jones-Boshears Elementary School, 3450 Chandler Highway

Old Tyler Airport, 150 Airport Drive

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

T J Austin Elementary, 1105 W. Franklin St.

Three Lakes Middle, 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy.

Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road

Southwestern Smith County:

Bethel Bible Church, 17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Southeastern Smith County:

Arp First Baptist Church, 304 W. Front St., Arp

Cameron J Jarvis Library, 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 CR 220, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

Northwestern Smith County:

Hideaway Members Svcs Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Northeastern Smith County:

Crossbrand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler

Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

What’s on the ballot?

Smith County voters can view countywide, city and school ballots by visiting tinyurl.com/may2022smithballots .

Countywide

Proposition 1

For or against:

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

The proposition would reduce the property tax limit for schools placed on the homes of elderly and disabled residents to match any tax rate reductions put in place from the previous tax year. If Proposition 2 is passed, the homestead exemption for elderly and disabled homeowners would increase to $40,000.

Proposition 2

For or against:

This proposition will read as, “Proposing a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes.”

The proposition would raise the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Tyler ISD

Tyler ISD has a $89 million bond package on the ballot.

Of this, $63 million would go toward a new Hubbard Middle School, and the remaining $26 million would fund building a new Early College High School.

The new Hubbard campus and Early College High School are “the last two puzzle pieces of a 20-year plan,” Tyler ISD Board President Wade Washmon previously said. Tyler ISD had been working to essentially rebuild the school district, and this bond is “one more ask” from the community, he added.

“Tyler deserves it,” he said. “We’re a great town, we’re a beautiful town, and our educational expectations need to show in our facilities.”

If passed, the bond package would not change the district’s tax rate despite required language on the ballot that reads, “This is a property tax increase,” according to the district.

For information, visit www.tylerisd.org/page/bond-2022 .

Bond Proposition A

This item will read, “The issuance of bonds in the principle amount not to exceed $89,000,000 to pay for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the district including the renovation, expansion and/or improvement of (1) Hubbard Middle School, and (2) Early College High School; and for the cost of issuance of the bonds; and the levy of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Arp

The ballot includes elections for the city of Arp and Arp ISD.

Arp mayor

Dennis L. Ford

Penny Orr

Damon Nichols

Arp City Council

Voters can vote for up to two candidates on this list:

Roy R. Reynolds

Gary McDonald: For 13 years, McDonald has lived in Arp. He worked in the oilfield for 20 years, has owned several businesses and has been with the Arp Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years. “Integrity and work ethics are what drives me,” he said on a Facebook post. “I will not make empty promises but can promise I would do my best for the citizens of Arp.”

Bob Simonson

Robin Everett

Craig Robinson: Robinson has served as Arp ISD’s police chief for four years and previously worked as a police officer for the city. He also worked for the city of Arp for 17 years, he said in a Facebook post. “A city should be as transparent as possible when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money,” Robinson said. “if elected, I can promise that I will be as transparent as possible.”

Erin Holcomb Gerometta

Rod Langlinais

Arp ISD Place 5

Ernie Haire

Arp ISD Place 6

Mike McClure

Jared Shores

Arp ISD Place 7

Earnest Stroupe

Bullard

Bullard ISD

Bullard ISD has two bond propositions on the ballot to address district facilities, campus facilities and projected enrollment growth, according to the school’s website.

Proposition A, costing $82 million, is for the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipment for school buildings.

Proposition B, costing $21 million, is for constructing, acquiring, renovating and equipping facilities including tennis court, baseball and softball fields, a multipurpose facility and acquiring any sites therefore.

If both bonds pass, the average district homeowner will see a school property tax increase of $4.79 a month, according to the district.

For information, www.bullardbond.com .

Bond Proposition A

For or against:

“The issuance of $82,000,000 of bonds by the Bullard Independent School District for school facilities and acquiring sites for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Bond Proposition B

For or against:

“The issuance of $21,000,000 of bonds by the Bullard Independent School District for facilities consisting of tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, and a multipurpose facility, and to acquire any necessary sites therefore and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Chapel Hill ISD

Chapel Hill ISD has a $125 million bond package on the ballot.

The bond package, which has two propositions, would fund facility improvements including a new junior high campus, new career tech facility, multipurpose activity center, new transportation and operations facility and other facility improvements to all existing schools, the district said.

If approved, the tax for debt services would increase from 11 cents to a maximum of 34.82 cents.

During a previous board meeting, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean said the district campus facilities are not up to date and are hindering students from their future professions. The upgrades will “give us the opportunity to impact our children in a way that hasn’t been done in Chapel Hill for a long time,” he said.

The last time a bond measure was passed for Chapel Hill ISD was 15 years ago, Board President Les Schminkey previously said.

For information, visit www.chapelhillisd.org/2022Bond .

Bond Proposition A

For or against:

“The issuance of $113,060,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill Independent School District for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Bond Proposition B

For or against:

“The issuance of $12,180,000 of bonds by the Chapel Hill Independent School District for a multipurpose indoor facility and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Chapel Hill ISD Place 1

Les Schminkey (I)

Chapel Hill ISD Place 2

Emmanuel Brown

David Acker (I): For three years, Acker has been on the Chapel Hill ISD board, according to his campaign page. “I truly believe we’ve made progress in restoring trust in the board, transparency and overall progress for our district,” Acker said on his page. “However, I also believe there’s still work to be done. I would love to continue our work on the board and continue to serve in this capacity.”

Chapel Hill ISD Place 3

Ricky Mosley (I)

Hideaway

Alderman Place 3

Melinda Hackstaff (I)

Alderman Place 4

Gwyn Jeter Horn

Michael Foreman

Alderman Place 5

Steven L. Johnston (I)

Melissa Sailers

Lindale

This ballot includes elections for the city of Lindale and Lindale ISD.

Lindale ISD Place 1

Robert McGee (I): Since 1995, McGee has lived in Lindale, according to Lindale ISD’s website. McGee owns Hideaway Storage, is a member of the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Shelf Storage Association and is a software developer.

Lindale ISD Place 2

Gary W. Camp (I): Camp graduated from Lindale High School in 1975, according to Lindale ISD’s site. He has three children who are also LHS graduates. Camp is the managing partner at Camp Financial Services and is a member of First Baptist Church. He has served on the Lindale ISD board since 1996.

Lindale ISD Place 4

Karen Gott (I)

B Lynn Veitch

City Alderman Place 4

Owen Scott

Sallie Black

Jerretta Nance Pate

City Alderman Place 5

Brandon Whitham

Gavin Rasco

Whitehouse ISD

Whitehouse ISD Place 4

Keidrick Trimble (I)

Whitehouse ISD Place 6

Preston Proctor

Froncel Burns: “If elected, I will do my best to connect our community, our staff and teachers, and all of our students,” Burns said in a Facebook post.

Nick Moss: Moss has lived in Whitehouse for 43 years and graduated from Whitehouse ISD. He worked with the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years, the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce for two years, the Whitehouse Education foundation for two years and served on the City Council for two years, according to his campaign page.

Whitehouse ISD Place 7

Holly Conaway (I): Conaway graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1992 and has lived in the community for more than 30 years, according to Whitehouse ISD’s website. Since 2014, she has served as a director for the Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation and became a Whitehouse trustee in 2015.

Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph compiled a brief biography for each candidate who had information available online.