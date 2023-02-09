Someone very smart deemed Feb. 9 as National Pizza Day, when pizza lovers unite and celebrate the beloved food. In Tyler, customers will flock to local restaurants like New York Pizza and Pasta to celebrate the occasion.
New York Pizza and Pasta owner Suzy Johnson, who runs the business with her husband Steve Johnson, said she is excited about the “holiday."
“I think it’s great. I love that all these different days made for celebrating for celebration’s sake have come to be. Celebrating is fun and it makes people happy and I’m just so glad there’s a day for celebrating pizza specifically,” she said. “It deserves it and we’ll be so happy to help everyone celebrate any day, not just national pizza day.”
Although the restaurant opened in 2015, the couple purchased the cheesy goodness in July of last year.
“I’d been working at New York Pizza for a little over a year when the previous owner decided to sell. We ultimately decided to buy it because we felt like it had so much potential. That and we didn’t want all our employees to be out of a job,” Johnson said “A lot of our staff has been here for a long time and we didn’t want to see the doors close, so we up and bought it.”
The restaurant offers authentic, New York-style pizza and delicious, fresh pastas where customers can get pizza by the slice.
"We hand toss our homemade dough. Our pastas are all made to order, our sauces are all homemade, and we try to use only the freshest ingredients,” Johnson said. “We’re family owned and love being a local, one-of-a-kind place.”
Johnson explained that New York-style pizza is a little different and they make it authentic.
“It’s authentic; New York-style pizza is a little thin, a little crispy, and a lot delicious. Folding it in half to eat feels right, you know?” she said. “A lot of people also love the fact that we sell by the slice. And on top of that, we have three different sizes, the biggest being an 18 inch which is pretty dang big, lots of other pizza places around town don’t make them this big.”
Johnson said the best thing about her pizza is it’s always made with love.
“It’s always made with love, we take pride in our pizzas,” she said. “Our pizza and pasta chefs, Kayla, Cole, Jesse, and Isa, are some of the best in the biz and they put great care and effort into everything that they make.”
Many don’t know the history of pizza and how it became so popular in the United States.
According to the History Channel, flatbreads with toppings were consumed by ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks, but the modern birthplace of pizza was southwestern Italy’s Campania region, home to Naples.
Founded around 600 BC as a Greek settlement, Naples in the 1700s and early 1800s was a "thriving waterfront city," according to the History Channel. Technically an independent kingdom, it was notorious for its throngs of working poor.
"These Neapolitans required inexpensive food that could be consumed quickly. Pizza — flatbreads with toppings that can be eaten for every meal — met this need," history.com states. These early pizzas featured toppings like tomatoes, cheese, oil, anchovies, and garlic. "Judgmental Italian authors" often called these eating habits "disgusting," History Channel reports.
In 1861, Italy finally unified, and King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples in 1889. Legend says the traveling pair became bored with their steady diet of French cuisine and asked for an assortment of pizzas from the city’s Pizzeria Brandi, founded in 1760, according to history.com. The variety the queen enjoyed the most was called pizza mozzarella, a pie topped with the soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil — much resembling the Italian flag.
"Since then, this particular choice of toppings has been dubbed the Margherita pizza," according to National Today.
However, even with the queen’s love for the dish, pizza wasn't well known in Italy beyond Naples’ borders until the 1940s.
"Across the sea, immigrants to the United States from Naples were replicating their flatbreads in New York and other American cities. They were coming for factory jobs, but accidentally made a culinary statement. Relatively quickly, the flavors and aromas of pizza began to intrigue non-Neapolitans and non-Italians alike," according to the National Today website.
If you're looking to celebrate, New York Pizza and Pasta is located at 1621 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at (903) 504-5234.
For more information, visit the New York Pizza and Pasta Facebook page.