Autopsy results are pending and the investigation remains ongoing after an 8-year-old from Henderson County died after being shot in the head, according to officials.
Around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call at a residence on County Road 2911 in Eustace about a child being shot in the head, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child,” the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, the child was on the back porch of the residence as “subjects attempted life-saving measures.” There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.
The child died at Children's Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said on Monday investigators were waiting to see what evidence was gathered from the autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.
Hillhouse called the death a tragedy.
“Unfortunately we deal with tragedies all the time,” Hillhouse said. “Here lately we have had to deal with several child deaths.”
Hillhouse said he has found that conducting thorough investigations to get to the bottom of things is the best approach. No matter the investigation, the most important key is finding "answers for people," he added.
Texas legislation related to hunting or discharging a firearm on 10 acres of land or less states, “the commissioners court of a county by order may prohibit or otherwise regulate the discharge of firearms and air guns on lots that are 10 acres or smaller and are located in the unincorporated area of the county in a subdivision.”
While this is not a state law, the state allows counties and local jurisdictions the right to prohibit the use of firearms on lots 10 acres or smaller, Hillhouse said. This is not currently an ordinance in Henderson County, he said.
However, there are some neighborhoods in the county that are contacting the commissioners court to look into prohibiting this, Hillhouse added.
A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.
Tyler Paper will continue to follow this story and provide any updates as they are made available. Visit tylerpaper.com for the latest information.