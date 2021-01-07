The intersection of South Vine Ave. and Glenwood Blvd. is blocked off after a two-vehicle wreck that knocked down a utility pole Thursday.

Drivers should avoid the area as Tyler police investigate and direct traffic in the road, according to police. 

