After legal woes plagued the Smith County Pct. constable's office this past year, interim Constable Shawn Scott says he has worked to rebuild public trust through three areas — professional standards, technology and operations.
Former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was found guilty in September of using his position to request sexual favors from a woman who was asking for supervised visitation with her child. He was sentenced to six months in the Smith County Jail, fined $4,000 and removed from office.
Scott, a retired law enforcement officer, has served as interim constable since Oct. 8.
Republicans Wayne Allen and Chris Roberts will meet in a May 24 runoff to decide the next constable for Smith County Pct. 2 as there is no Democratic challenger in November.
“Over the last several months we’ve identified several areas in which we believe will restore community trust, elevate respectability and increase the safety of full-time sworn personnel,” he told commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
When it comes to professional standards, “It is fundamental for our office to establish direction,” Scott said. “It's imperative not only for our deputies to understand their roles and functions, but the citizens who we serve must also understand (our deputies') role and function."
To accomplish this, Scott said he created a mission, vision and core values.
The mission of Pct. 2 constable's office states, “The Smith County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office exists for the service of process, subpoenas, execution of judgments, administration of courtroom security for the Justice Court and collaterally serving as a public safety resource while promoting our core values for the citizens of the precinct.”
The vision states, “We strive to be recognized as a premier law enforcement agency, consistently adapting to the most efficient and effective methods of accomplishing the mission of our office. We engage and collaborate with our community, adhering to our core values, while promoting a high quality of life.”
Scott said the office's new core values are integrity, accountability, empathy and servant leadership.
Along with these changes, more policies and procedures were established to address areas including force, lawsuits, sexual harassment and the precinct's complaint process.
“I believe it is vital for every law enforcement agency to establish policies and procedures that ensure their lawful delivery of services, reduce liability risk and provide for protection of an individual's rights,” Scott said.
The constable's office also will be working more to connect with the residents in Pct. 2, Scott said, adding that a new quarterly event called Coffee with a Constable is aimed toward that goal.
When it comes to technology, Scott said, “To ensure our agency is operating at peak efficiency, we must take advantage of the technology advances that are offered to our office.”
He added that in the past, the office did not use critical county software such as Odyssey and Spillman. Deputies and the part-time secretary have been trained to utilize these programs, Scott said.
As for operational priorities, Scott said the safety of deputies is essential. To improve safety and operations, ballistic vests for full-time sworn deputies, traffic safety vest, traffic cones, taser cartridges and batteries, pepper spray and other tools have been purchased.
“I would just like to take a couple of moments and recognize the deputies of Pct. 2,” Scott told commissioners. “Last year, despite the dark cloud that loomed over the office, the three deputies and the one part-time secretary continued to fulfill the primary mission of our office which is the service of civil process.
“Moving forward, we will continue to adapt as our mission stated and our vision stated to the most efficient and effective means to accomplish our mission."
Also during Tuesday's commissioners meeting, Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips recognized the Vital Statistics Department for being awarded the 5-Star Exemplary Award at the Vital Statistics Conference.
Since 2011, the department has received awards from the Texas Department of State Health Services at the conference, Phillips said.
Employees in these department aid residents in obtaining marriage certificates, birth and death certificates and other public records, according to the county.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
- Approved a resolution to name Feb. 17, 2022, as Lucky Larry Day in the county.
- Approved a resolution to name February 2022 as National Parent Leadership Month in the county.
- Approved firework sales for San Jacinto Day on April 21.