Dorothy in Oz said it best, “There’s no place like home.” And while it doesn’t happen often, there are some places so welcoming that one feels right away it’s like home. That’s just what the incoming commander at VFW Carl Webb Post 1799, Mike Johnson, is aiming for with the many improvements and ideas he has put into place and those still to come.
Created in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 29, 1899, and then named the American Veterans of Foreign Service, 13 Spanish-American War veterans came together to form what we know today as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (renamed in 1914). With many having come home wounded, these men and later some from the Philippine War, sought to help those disabled with care and benefits. With a focus on its 1936 congressional charter, the VFW mission is of fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable and educational endeavors.
The Tyler post, established in 1942, is named for a marine who was the first casualty from Tyler, reported to die in action at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. A young man of 22, Webb was aboard the USS Arizona that fateful day and among the 2,400 lives lost.
A Tyler native, Johnson can well understand those times and the importance of remembrance, as he is an Iraq War veteran, having done two tours there.
“My first tour was 15 months,” he said, “and my second for 27.”
After being encouraged by his boss, a retired military man, Johnson, a welder by trade, enlisted in the army at age 19. Sent to Fort Bragg, NC, he became a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
“I tell people I’ve taken off in planes more times than I’ve landed in them,” he said, with a twinkle in his blue eyes.
A division of the U.S. Army specializing in parachute assault operations into denied areas, the special unit has a U.S. Department of Defense requirement to "respond to crisis contingencies anywhere in the world within 18 hours.” It is the army’s most strategically mobile division and was formed in 1917 as infantry, shortly after America entered World War I. During WWII, it became an airborne unit.
“I wasn’t afraid of heights,” said Johnson, chuckling, and one can see his pride and that it was a good choice. In another good choice, several years ago, he decided to visit the VFW post. “I came to hang out with the guys,” he said, and eventually he took on the job of Quartermaster.
Now as incoming commander, Johnson and others have been adding veterans’ photos and some donations of veterans’ mementoes, which are much appreciated.
“It’s amazing to hear the older veterans talk,” he said. “Of course there aren’t many World War II ones left, but the Korean War and Vietnam ones have so much to tell, so much history.”
Chaplain Mike Howk has been working hard as well.
“I want the post to be known as being family oriented,” he says, “a place where you can come, bring your wife and kids and have fun, playing darts and games.”
With two boys, Howk adds it’s being together that matters.
“Even if they’re on their phones,” he said, jokingly, “they’re here sitting on the sofa with me. We want people to associate it as a place to come relax and socialize. Of course, we do have the canteen, but it’s much more than that.”
Howk is honored to have been recently elected chaplain.
“I’ve always had a calling,” he said, to do God’s work, adding that he has been a policeman, and later joined the Army. “I want to take the post further. I want the post to grow in membership and camaraderie. I want to give back to the community, not just for our vets which is paramount to us, but to serve Tyler and surrounding areas.”
The post menu is being expanded, also.
“We’re not quite like a restaurant,” he said, “but we have a lot of food selections, and of course water and sodas.”
A lot of charitable work is done by the VFW and it’ members. The Watkins-Logan Veterans Home is one of their special projects.
“We adopted some of the cottages and decorate for holidays and at Christmas,” said Johnson. “The neatest thing I remember is one man wanted a guitar. When we gave it to him, he tuned it right up and started playing.”
And recently begun is a Tuesday morning fellowship that seeks to bring older veterans to the post.
“We know some don’t get out much and for nursing homes or assisted living places that have a bus,” said Johnson. "Our chaplain has been working to get them here. Our next one is July 4, a great day for people to come.”
On Wednesday evenings, there is a veteran who teaches line dancing and Thursday nights they offer karaoke.
Also among the many things planned, the post, which works closely with Camp V, will have a booth at the Rose City Airfest on June 30, at Tyler Pounds Field Regional Airport. An F-16 Viper will be on display along with its team. For more about this, visit rosecityairfest.com.
“We have a billiards league here on Tuesday nights,” added Johnson, and there is a beginners’ team as well.
The VFW is located at 14321 Rhones Quarter Road, Tyler. On June 24, the Frio River Band will be performing.
A father of 6, and a beautiful service dog named Ivy, Johnson stays busy but still has time for and welcomes visitors, adding that it is all right for the general public to visit.
“We want people to know that the VFW is so much more than many realize,” he said.
In the coming months, there will be speakers on different topics of interest to veterans and families.
So, stop by and say hello, and perhaps pick up a bouquet of pretty buddy poppies. Made by disabled veterans, they are available for a modest donation.
So many times it’s been said and forever will it ring true. Lest we forget. Freedom is not free.