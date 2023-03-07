The inaugural World Changing Women Leadership Night Out event was held Friday at the Tyler Junior College Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center.
Founder LaRhonda Hamilton created the event to celebrate women and to mark Women’s History Month and their commitment to their communities, she said.
The event aimed to empower women to take advantage of opportunities for advancement and professional growth as well as provide professional development, networking and advocacy for women holding or aspiring to leadership positions, not only in higher education, but in all aspects of their lives, according to Hamilton. She added that the event also was meant to encourage, support and celebrate women as well as to help them find boundaries between work and life.
Hamilton said the event pivoted to a much larger scale following an unexpected grant.
“One day while sitting at my computer, I received an email about a grant opportunity from Texas Women in Higher Education," she said. "Since I had a little free time in between my classes, I (thought) I would just apply. I wasn't thinking at all that I was going to get it. I typed up a proposal, hit the submit button and went on with my day.
"A few weeks later, I received a congratulatory email that I am the recipient of the Regional Initiatives Grant. I was shocked and amazed."
Almost 100 women attended Saturday's first-time event, Hamilton said.
The event hosted a panel of six women leaders, including Dr. Deana Shephard, provost at Tyler Junior College; Dr. Jan Duncan, vice president of Academic Affairs at Texas College; Dr. Kimberly Elliot, assistant professor, Department of Health Policy, Economics and Management at University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler; Wendy Frizzell, executive Director of Leadership Tyler; Ashlea Wilson, AVP, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer-Southside Bank; and Lisa Pulliam, author, speaker, life coach and creator of the Toes in the Sand Women's Retreats.
Hamilton said the event was a testament to the power of women in the community.
“This event was about a large diversified group of women who are leaders and those who aspire to be leaders,” she said. “We all came together to celebrate how far women have come.”
“It was an honor to celebrate Women’s History Month in this way."