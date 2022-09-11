The Troubadour Festival made its Tyler debut Saturday on the downtown square with attendees gathering to enjoy good barbecue and good music.
The festival featured headliner Gary Allan along with performers Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Numerous barbecue vendors also were set up.
Hanna Stanley said she and her friends went to the festival for a "girls night." She said they had been trying to get together for a while, and a music event downtown was the perfect opportunity.
The women said they share a love for country music and were excited to see each artist perform. However, the women were specifically excited to have Ryan and Flatland Calvary perform.
The first Troubadour Festival was held in 2021 in Celina, said Chase Colston, co-founder and promoter for the festival and Double Tap Entertainment. This year, the festival expanded to include Tyler and Georgetown.
Colston previously said the name of the festival was derived from a troubadour, who is an early century songwriter who traveled through western Europe. The concept of the traveling performer fit the idea of a traveling festival, Colston said.
He said he and his partner, Cody Johnson, always had planned the Troubadour Festival to travel to numerous places across Texas and look forward to seeing it continue to grow.
“Barbecue and music are two things that Texans really love the most, so (Johnson and I) said, ‘Let’s not only hopefully one day come home and do this, but let’s take it to other parts of the state,’ ” Colston said.