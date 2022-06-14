JACKSONVILLE – Approximately 50 Jacksonville children showed up to Cook Field at Jacksonville High School on Monday for the school’s first-ever track & field camp.
Head girls track & field coach Sharae Schmitt said she was excited to start the camp.
“This is JISD's very first track & field camp to ever take place and we are so excited. We have some super fun activities for all ages,” Schmitt said.
“Day 1 will focus on proper warm-ups, running form, block starts, how to finish a race and different speeds such as sprinting and jogging,” she said. “Day 2 will focus on a few field events. There will be hurdles, long and triple jump, some high jump techniques, and fundamentals of shot put and discus. Day 3 will focus on relays.”
“We will start the camp day off with different forms of relay races and end it with baton relays. We are beyond excited,” Schmitt added.
Schmitt explained the importance of the sport and offering the camp for the first time.
“Track & field teaches individuals fundamentals, the mechanics of running, throwing, and jumping. Track also allows for athletes to be able to set individual performance goals. It is a life lesson,” Schmitt said. "This is something that they can carry with them into their adult life; goal setting.”
“Track is a foundation for all sports; it aides in the performance of other sports by helping with speed, endurance, explosiveness, and agility,” she said.
“We feel that camps in general give these kids something beneficial to do in the summer. Track also helps increase discipline in youth as well as self-esteem which also builds confidence,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt shared that she almost didn’t get into coaching but feels blessed to have taken that path.
"Coaching is my passion. After high school, I went astray from coaching due to losing love for sports after my favorite coach left my junior year and about two months prior to graduating with my bachelors, my mind completely changed from physical therapy back to coaching,” she said. “I always say that my plans just weren't aligned with God's plans. Now here I am doing exactly what I love."
"I was an all around athlete in high school, played college basketball, and now I get to teach our youth not only sports but life lessons. It’s definitely a blessing.”
Several more camps will be held at the high school over the summer including volleyball, baseball, girls and boys basketball, softball, and tennis.
For more information, visit the school’s summer camp page.