There was no shortage of entertainment as rock and roll music and wrestling collided on Sunday during the first-time Rock and Wrestling Fest hosted by long-standing Tyler rock band, Cinder Cell at Country River Club.
The family-friendly event included musical performances by Twist of Cain, Victims of Sanity, Panik Device, and Cinder Cell along with wrestling matches put on by League of Lions Wrestling.
Tag team Storm Chasers Aaron Storm and Lord Kelixx took on Aaron Rydael and Ultimo Astro. Wrestlers Tiger T, T.D. Shepherd, Kane “The Train” Matthew, Cutthroat Chris Grimes and “The Love Machine” Mongoose also had their turn in the ring.
Event organizer and Cinder Cell lead singer Ben Stuart said the event not only brings electrifying entertainment to the community but also opportunity.
“The Rock and Wrestling Fest will create a wealth of networking opportunities between bands, fans, promoters, photographers, performers, artists, local artisans, organizers, funders, friends, and family,” Stuart said. “This will also give the East Texas area a wellspring of possible entertainment that has never been tapped into before.”
Stuart also emphasized keeping things local to benefit the East Texas area.
“Events like this build our community togetherness and our local small business economy. The type of boost this can gives local performers, photographers, eateries, venues, and a number of other homegrown businesses is monumental,” he said. “Your friends and family benefit from you supporting your local community.”
The event, which was months in the making and hundreds of hours of planning, utilized more than 50 individuals to make it happen, Stuart said.
“It took hundreds of hours of planning, booking, phone calls, emails, text messages, and meetings which involved employing, hiring, and overseeing dozens of people to make this event come to life,” he said. “This area and the community that exists here deserve to be commended for their efforts and the audience deserves an unforgettable experience.”
Stuart hopes to make the Rock and Wrestling Fest, which also included food, raffles and a merchandise booth, an annual event that will continue to grow.