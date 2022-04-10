JACKSONVILLE — Seven teams produced entries organizers called “fantastic” in the inaugural Flamin’ J BBQ Fest Saturday in downtown Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy and Jacksonville Police Association put on the event that cast a spotlight on East Texas barbecue and raised more than $8,500 for the Jacksonville Police Department.
Jacksonville police Capt. Steven Markasky and police academy graduate Dillon Rodriguez came up with the idea after attending a similar event at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q in Tyler.
The Jacksonville event consisted of seven teams — Commerce Street Drafthouse, Big Frank’s BBQ, Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, Jacksonville Rotary, Jacksonville Citizen’s Police Academy, and New Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department — vying for the People’s Choice Award.
Three judges — unknown to competitors and attendees — chose the winner.
Rodriguez, who served as event coordinator, said there were dual purposes for the fest.
“The ultimate goal is to accomplish two things: First it is to act as a fundraiser. Second, it is to create a yearly event where the community can come together," Rodriguez said. “BBQ is huge in East Texas so why not give people, whether professional or amateur, a chance to showcase what they can do.”
Rodriguez said he felt good about the first effort and was already planning for next year.
“I thought the event was great. It went above the expectations we had. Everyone at the event had positive feedback and are ready for next year,” he said. “We plan on meeting in the next couple weeks to discuss how everything went. We will make changes but I do not think they will be major changes.”
Rodriguez also said East Texas barbeque can’t be beat.
“All the BBQ the competitors turned in was fantastic. East Texas has some of the best BBQ,” Rodriguez said.
The New Summerfield Volunteer Fire Department took home the People’s Choice Award.
Two other awards were given. Favorite business BBQ went to Big Frank’s BBQ, and Jacksonville Police Department garnered favorite amateur BBQ.
As a surprise during the event, Rodriguez was presented with a 2022 Flamin’ J BBQ Fest recognition plaque from the Citizen’s Police Academy for organizing the event.
“I was shocked. I didn’t put this event on for myself. I put it on to help raise money for two awesome organizations,” Rodriguez said. “I’m blessed to be a member of the Citizen’s Police Academy. I’ve made many friends through the organization.”