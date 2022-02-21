BULLARD – Elijah’s Retreat on Saturday hosted its inaugural Boots & Bling Gala at the Eagles Bluff Country Club in Bullard.

The event focused on a live and silent auction to raise funds and awareness for children with autism and also included dinner, dancing, and live music.

Elijah's Retreat nurtures attachment for families facing autism through outdoor adventure and the interaction with therapeutic animals. They strive to create a beautiful, peaceful setting for families to disconnect from schedules and simply see the world through their child's eyes as they explore nature and animals with new excitement.

Elijah's Retreat served 240 families and over 400 children with autism in 2021, according to Elijah’s Retreat Director Cheryl Torres.

Torres said she wanted to create an event that was elegant but with a twist.

“We thought Boots & Bling would be a fun way to combine the ranch life of Elijah’s Retreat with a gala,” said Torres.

The event sold out days prior with 150 guests in attendance.

Bullard resident and Gala Host Committee member Patty Rivers said she fell in love with Elijah’s Retreat and was passionate about its cause.

“I fell in love with the retreat the first time I was invited out. I instantly connected with Cheryl and fell in love with the mission of Elijah's Retreat,” said Rivers.

Rivers said events like these benefit all involved.

“Coming out for a fun night of raising money is always a win-win! When you find a cause that you know helps others, especially kids, in a way that can't be matched anywhere; you can't help but want to be involved,” she said.

Torres said the night was a huge success and she couldn’t be more thankful.

“It truly meant everything to us to have the community support us! The Gala was a smashing success and was sold out,” said Torres. “It was incredible to see the amount of support from the community. Elijah’s Retreat and families facing autism are blessed to be surrounded by such a community.”

Torres said she plans to make the event an annual one.

At $45 a night and a $30 reservation fee, the retreat provides a two-bedroom cabin with full kitchen, washer and dryer, bonfire pit, grill, hammocks and amenities for families that struggle to get away due to traveling with an autistic child and expenses.

All of the activities at the retreat are included in the cost of the cabin rental. Free Wi-Fi is available in the Welcome Center and Activity Barn.

For more information regarding Elijah’s Retreat, booking cabins and volunteer opportunities, visit www.elijahsretreat.com or call 713-294-0690.