Drivers will likely notice a smoother, quieter ride on Toll 49 after the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) completed a series of enhancements, including the latest in highway surface technology for skid resistance.
A new surface on Toll 49 was installed between U.S Highway 69 and State Highway 155. The project is the first major resurfacing on this section of Toll 49 since it was constructed, according to NET RMA.
“NET RMA is proud of these Toll 49 enhancements,” said Glenn Green, NET RMA Executive Director. “The material we utilized is the most advanced, performance-graded asphalt that will not only add strength, but it also provides a smooth, quiet roadway for our customers. This is a new, highly skid resistant surface that will last for years.”
Green also praised the work of the project contractors, Madden Contracting and Drewery Construction. The project was completed during the overnight hours throughout the past several weeks to minimize disruptions to the traveling public. The contractors utilized specialized paving equipment that made it possible to perform two processes at once and reduce the amount of time to complete the enhancements.
“We worked at night and that alleviated a lot the disruptions that can happen during the day,” said Mark McClanahan, Director of Maintenance for NET RMA. “Since traffic was not a concern closing portions of the tollway at night, that freed-up the contractor to totally focus on the work on the roadway and the ride quality for our customers.”
In addition to the new surface, the latest round of enhancements includes replacing all the tolling technology along Toll 49.
“We replaced all our tolling equipment, tag readers, and lights,” Green said. “The equipment you see on Toll 49 has new, state-of-the-art toll tag and plate reading equipment that will further enhance our business processes and allow us to utilize the quickest, most accurate and current technology.”