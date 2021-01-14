The Cambridge Road improvement project is set to begin on Jan. 19.
The project includes the expansion of the existing pavement width, the addition of curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system and the installation of a 12-inch water line and other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements on Cambridge Road from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive. Additionally, drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will also be addressed.
Other improvements include the addition of a dedicated center turn lane and traffic safety enhancements that will enhance traffic flow, reduce flooding and provide a safe place for pedestrians to walk.
To increase safety during construction a four-way stop was installed at the intersection of Cambridge Road and Jeff Davis Drive. The intersection will remain a four-way stop after the project is complete.
The project is expected to be completed in May 2022.
Drivers are urged to use caution and obey the detours and lane closures that will take place while the project progresses.
The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program