Jack Bryans pedaled his tricycle across the finish line with a smile on his face.
"I love it," the 9-year-old said repeatedly.
Jack was among the participants Saturday at Tyler Junior College’s Tri My Best Triathlon for special needs children on the TJC campus.
“For Jack, this is a great opportunity for him — to see that beautiful smile and know that he can see other kids in wheelchairs like him, and he doesn't feel as different,” said mother Renae Bryans.
TJC started the Tri My Best Triathlon event in 2019 at Wagstaff Gymnasium, said Amanda Storer, event coordinator and a TJC physical therapist assistant program professor.
Since the first event, TJC has not been able to hold it in-person because of COVID-19, Storer said. Volunteers and participants were “really excited" Saturday as children and families returned.
Saturday's 30 participants also got to ride bicycles, run and be a part of a water activity called zoom ball.
“This year (kids) should have a blast,” said Taylor Craver, water event leader and former TJC physical therapist assistant program student.
Zoom ball is an activity in which children put a water balloon in what's called a "hydroball" that is on rubber bands and then pull them with the goal of bursting the balloon, Craver said.
She said she was looking forward to introducing this event, seeing the children try it out and helping them along the way.
“I love being able to help out — the kids are the best,” she said. “Being able to see them smile and have fun with things they don't usually get to do is the best part about being in this program because we get to help out all the time.”
More than 75 volunteers participated in Saturday's event, Storer said. Volunteers included TJC faculty, current students, TJC’s physical therapist assistant program alumni, members of wellness and exercise science and occupational therapy assistant programs, area clinicians, Kilgore College and University of Texas at Tyler students and community members.
Holding the event and seeing the students and other volunteers being able to partner with participating families to help their children succeed at the activities was “really, really special,” Storer said.
One of Storer’s favorite parts of the event is being able to “show kids that they can do challenging things or that they can do things they thought they might not have been able to, and also allowing parents to see their kids do things they maybe thought they couldn't do.”