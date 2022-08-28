HENDERSON — The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement workshop was held Saturday at Pinnacle Venue in Henderson with a goal to empower and fill young girls with confidence.
The yearly event is held for East Texas moms and daughters, but it's a free event for mentors and mentees as well, said founder LaToyia S. Jordan.
Saturday's event included guest speakers who came from East Texas as well as from outside the area, Jordan said.
Shardae LaRae spoke about the importance of having goals and making a difference, while LaCrecia Stewart talked about the importance of skin care.
This year's National Miss Celebrations USA, Di’Sha Wallace, talked about mental health.
Other than the door prizes, activities and inspiring and educational speeches, Jordan said it's a special day for attendees with a bigger goal she hopes they take away from it.
“I want them to take away that they can do anything that they want to do. Go out and start that business, go to school," she said. "I want them to leave here feeling like they can conquer and take on the world and do whatever they want to do and have people to help and support them."
Jordan said the event is a yearly day of empowerment, having fun and meeting new people.
“I want the girls to be able to get out of their comfort zone and meet other girls because as girls and women, it's hard for us to meet and mingle with other ladies and girls," she said. "So in the past, some of the girls that have attended, they've created long lasting friendships from this."
Most importantly, she said the biggest impact of the event is to create experiences for girls and mothers in East Texas.
During the event, attendees also participated in a new added activity to the yearly workshop: a "girl code" panel.
Jordan said this is the last workshop she will host for a while but will continue branching out with other activities and events for girls throughout the year.
“I just want to thank everybody like our sponsors and just people who have supported the I Am Beautiful Movement and continue to support (it). We're not going anywhere. We're just changing the form of the flow and the format of things,” she said.