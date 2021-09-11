This is Bronson, a 5-month-old husky/lab mix puppy that is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bronson weighs about 30 pounds and has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. He has the most gorgeous cream-colored hair with highlights of golden brown. Bronson would thrive as a member of an active family. Bronson is very playful and loves the companionship of other dogs. Bronson will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bronson, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.