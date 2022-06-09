Alley White was a “rare jewel who I’m proud to say I was married to,” her husband says.
The 47-year-old Longview woman was killed Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in Rusk County.
Alley was ejected from a motorcycle driven by her husband, Lee White, 51, after it hit a deer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lee was transported to a hospital along with son Robert White, 29, who was driving a second motorcycle that also crashed.
Lee remains hospitalized with a broken collarbone, shoulder blade and ribs. Robert was treated and released.
Before the crash Friday, the couple decided to take the motorcycles to a restaurant for their son's birthday and try out new helmets with intercoms, Lee said. Throughout the ride, they were talking about how pretty the scenery was.
“The last memory I have of her is of her enjoying our time together and enjoying doing something for her son,” Lee said. “She was so tickled to be able to take him out that evening for dinner.”
Alley and Lee grew up in Madisonville, Tennessee, and were high school sweethearts, he said. The couple got married right when Lee graduated high school, he said.
“Everybody told us we were too young, but we both knew that this was it, this is who we wanted to be with,” he said. “We stuck it out through thick and thin — through everything.”
The couple were married for 30 years and had two children.
“When people ask you what is something you’ve done that you're proud of, I’m proud that she knew me and loved me the way she did, and I'm proud that I was there with her for 30 years,” Lee said.
The couple moved to Texas about 15 years ago, and her husband said Alley impacted many lives and made many friends during that time.
Alley was the kind of person to get to know everyone and make an effort to be a bright spot in their days, Lee said. She "never met a stranger.”
For the past three years, Alley worked at Barracuda Gas & Grill in Longview where “she made a point to speak to everybody and say good morning and be a smiling face,” Lee said. “She wanted to be a smiling face to start everyone's day with.”
Alley had several repeat customers, so she would get their items ready for them at the counter every day and greet them with a smile and conversation, her husband said.
Lee related his wife to the television show “Cheers” — a place where everyone knew each other's names.
“That's what she wanted to make her place where she worked at,” he said. “A place where she knew everybody's name.”
Barracuda Gas & Grill said on its Facebook page that the loss of Alley weighed hard on the “Barracuda family.”
“Alley White was (the) glue that held us together,” the past said. “She was unprecedented with her selflessness and generosity. Alley will be missed in our work lives (as) well as personal lives.”
Alley loved the relationships her family found within the motorcycle community, Lee said.
“That was one of the things that she enjoyed about the motorcycling community — that you met people from all different walks of life, and when you got to know them, you weren't just friends, you were family,” he said.
Alley also loved children and animals, her husband said. Her charisma was “unrivaled” when it came to children, and they were drawn to her, he added.
Lee said he hopes when people think of Alley, they remember to be happy to anyone they come across, like she was.
“Think about how much that good morning, that one word or one act of caring or that one word of happiness to someone is infectious,” Lee said. “You know there's so much bad in the world, and maybe if they will think of her and remember that it just takes that one happy good morning, just one happy how are you, just taking a moment to really care about what would seem like an insignificant moment but what may be a huge moment for that other person.”
A celebration of Alley’s life is scheduled later this month, and Lee said he expects a large turnout.