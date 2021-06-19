Tyler resident Pat Branham has been coming to the Juneteenth Association of Tyler parade every single year since the celebration's beginning.
For her, Juneteenth is a time to commemorate freedom, togetherness and a unified community.
"It's a tradition," she said on Saturday as she celebrated the freedom parade. "As African Americans, we've always celebrated Juneteenth. I make a point to never be out of town on this weekend."
Branham was one of the hundreds who came out to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday celebrated June 19 as the day in 1865 when the news first arrived in Texas that the Civil War ended and slaves were free.
The Juneteenth Association of Tyler brought back the annual freedom parade after having to cancel last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The parade, featuring local leaders, floats, fire trucks, classic cars and motorcycles, began on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard.
The route went down Border Avenue and concluded at Woldert Park. The streets were lined with families and friends along with kids searching for candies and other goodies thrown from the parade route.
Branham said some of the celebrations for Juneteenth include dancing, eating and grilling barbecue together. She called these activities "Black-tivites."
In addition to coming to the parade, Branham said she's excited that Juneteenth became an official federal holiday on Thursday.
Gloria Durham, of Tyler, also said she's never missed the Juneteenth parade, and it's important to remember history and bring families together.
She called the turnout awesome and she loves coming out to celebrate. She spent time waving to the parade participants alongside her daycare student 4-year-old Immanuel Green.
"A lot of my grandkids are grown, so I've got another baby to bring with me," Durham said.
Bonnie Wiggins, from New Mexico, came out to Tyler's Juneteenth parade for the first time. She noted that Juneteenth gave people the freedom to assemble and celebrate.
Ladina Thompson watched the parade to support her daughter, Jayla Thompson, a recent Whitehouse High School graduate who received one of the Juneteenth Association of Tyler scholarships.
Jayla Thompson said she will be attending Prairie View Texas A&M University in Prairie View in the fall. She said the scholarship felt rewarding and she was appreciative of the honor.
She also noted the importance of learning about the historical significance of Juneteenth.
"Before they celebrate, they should learn the history behind it," Jayla Thompson said. "Today was the day the slaves were freed in Texas, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation."