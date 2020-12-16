On Wednesday, students gathered at the front door of Hubbard Middle School to carry out the canned foods they had been collecting for donation. Between classes and departments, students engaged in a competitive holiday canned food drive to benefit the East Texas Food Bank.
“There’s some people out there in the world that don’t got a lot of stuff, and so they need people to help them to donate,” student Caleb Johnson said.
School staff said they really didn’t have to do a lot to motivate the students to give, and that the whole school really embraced the can drive.
“Once word got out, the cans started rolling in, the kids had a great time,” Hubbard Middle School counselor Beth Davis said. “The kids really picked up on the spirit of giving. “
Christmas trees lining the halls show where the cans were gathered. Leading up to the holidays, students were encouraged to bring canned food items and place them under their favorite tree.
“I donated 18 cans,” student Kiera Egan said. “The school is very giving this time of year. It’s hard to get into that holiday spirit when they have nothing. So Hubbard really wants to help people in need.”
Hubbard Middle officials said that the beautifully decorated trees serve as a reminder to give to those in need.
“We always encourage our Hubbard Husky family to give to others,” Principal Geoffrey Sherman said. “Our students and families regularly support our campus with their donations to our own Hubbard Family Food Pantry. We are excited this holiday season to also support to the East Texas Food Bank in order to help them better serve the needs of our community.”
As the East Texas Food Bank van pulled up, the students walked out in a line, each carrying a box filled with cans to the vehicle.
“Keep donating,” Egan said. “It really makes people happy.”