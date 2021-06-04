Tyler engineering firm Howe Baker International is looking to add a pop of color to the city having put together a mural initiative that celebrates past and present Tylerite inspirations.
"The piece will be designed and painted by world-renowned muralist Gaia. On a backdrop of local blooms he will portray hometown NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II, as well as an MVP of a totally different kind. The late Ann Campbell was a widowed mother of 11 who made ends meet for her family by growing and selling roses. Our very own Earl Campbell, The Tyler Rose, was the 6th of her 11 children," said Mark Malek of Howe Baker.
Describing the piece Gaia said, "Ann Campbell extends heroism beyond sports. Instead, her presence makes the painting about legacy and generational achievement as a community. Ann Campbell's passion for her children, roses and football is the binding thread that connects the endemic flowers, Mahomes and her portrait."
Once a mural site has been established in downtown Tyler, Howe Baker is collaborating with a local artist for a chance to win a cash prize and an all-expenses paid Boom/Scissor Lift Certification Programme to enable them to shadow Gaia for a couple of hours daily from start to finish.
Amber Varona, the Main Street Director from Downtown Tyler, said, "The mural will breathe beauty and color into the heart of our City and goes hand in hand with what we have achieved with the Downtown Tyler Art Alley. I am excited to see it happen and continue our public art efforts.”
For more information, contact Varona at 903-343-0339 or arojas@tylertexas.com.