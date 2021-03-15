Community banking persevered in the year 2020, even in the face of unprecedented adversity and uncertainty for our local communities.
As the nation addressed economic, health, and social unrest crises during the past year, Texas Bank and Trust, as one of the strongest independent banks in the state, met the challenges with its long-time strategic focus on providing critical financial resources through a multi-channel approach to service delivery.
Going forward, the bank intends to use what it has learned in this time to also be at the forefront of the economic recovery.
TB&T’s commitment to do so is rooted in what members of its executive management team believe has been the $3.2 billion financial institution’s uncompromising ability, and even foresight, to weather the epic storm over the past 12 months.
Specifically, for the past decade, TB&T has made considerable, yet focused, investments in the development of a digital banking infrastructure – via online, mobile, and an expanded ATM network. Doing so prophetically paved the way for the bank to create a much-needed banking environment to meet its customers’ individual needs and preferences — anytime, anywhere.
Along the way, the bank’s equally conscious efforts to onboard additional e-services, such as online consumer account opening, mobile check deposit, and payments, for both bills and person-to-person, solidified the bank’s digital roadmap as the key to maintaining its personalized service standards in a time of unprecedented social distancing.
Circumstances surrounding the pandemic proved that TB&T’s comprehensive "Bank on Demand" digital service line provided the needed agility to transition customer banking services to a virtual environment without hesitation, when the moment demanded.
In fact, agility proved to be one of the greatest assets the organization had in the face of a game-changing moment like COVID-19.
“Business continuity in times of crisis is something we regularly train for at our bank,” said Danielle Herd Webb, Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Services. “And, while there was no exact step-by-step outline for the unpredictable nature of this past year, our teams, with that training, have proven to be nimble and able to make adjustments without significant sacrifices to our service commitment.”
Like many banks, Texas Bank and Trust opted to close its lobbies in early spring 2020 to comply with local emergency and health authorities’ directives to mitigate COVID spread. TB&T’s drive-in facilities were enhanced with the needed resources to provide full-service banking to its customers.
“When the decision was made to transition all teller services to our branch drive-in facilities for 19 locations, our team did so in a period of just 24 hours,” Herd Webb said. “We were also able to expand our ability to assist customers remotely, with our enhanced phone services, through our Customer Care and T3 Tech Support Team Centers, as well as expanded our email services, and even curbside assistance, when needed.”
Though the lobbies were reopened in late August, the expanded services in the bank’s drive-in facilities has remained an important component for that service channel.
“What our TBT officers and employees have accomplished each and every day since the start of the pandemic continues to prove why they are so essential,” Herd Webb said.
While the economic landscape will look decidedly different post-pandemic, TB&T’s Tyler Market President Claude Henry assures that Texas Bank and Trust stands ready to be a part of the economic recovery, in whatever form that takes.
Henry said the bank will approach its work in that regard in much the same way it has successfully helped hundreds of small businesses throughout Smith County with each round of needed relief funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
“Small businesses are the foundation of our East Texas communities; but, most especially, here in Tyler and Smith County. Therefore, the key to rebuilding our economy will depend on our businesses being open and thriving; providing needed services and income to their neighbors; and those neighbors, in turn, being able to financially support and raise their families,” Henry said.
Addressing the needs of small businesses during this time has been an ambitious effort for the bank, resulting in millions of dollars of vital business loans across the region.
“As community bankers, we have the incredible opportunity to help grow those small businesses, to promote homeownership, and to support consumer spending. There could be no more profound role to play in the recovery of our economy.”
Both of the TB&T executives agreed that the bank’s mantra for the past year, “We are here, and we are ready to help” will remain as the organization’s guiding principle on the road ahead, particularly, as its teams continue to assist the bank’s customers in moving toward that next normal.
“Though we do not quite know what that looks like just yet, our role as Trusted Advisors at Texas Bank and Trust will not change because our call to serve our community has never been greater,” Henry said.
Texas Bank and Trust currently operates 21 banking centers throughout east and north Texas. Three of those branch locations are located in Tyler on West Grande Boulevard, South Broadway Avenue, and downtown in the historic Petroleum Building.