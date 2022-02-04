After the state's power grid was overwhelmed during a winter storm a year ago, residents want to know what they can expect as similar weather events happen in the future.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has crafted its website to inform residents of current conditions of the state's grid. ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers and represents about 90 percent of the state's electric load.
ERCOT's website features a live dashboard that updates in real time. Viewers can check out a variety of live data including supply and demand capacity, overall grid conditions, ancillary services and more.
What's the grid looking like this morning? Check it out in real time here.
The state is expected to see more demand for electricity on Friday morning than previously projected, power grid leaders said Thursday, but they don’t expect systemwide blackouts, the Texas Tribune reported.
The roughly 74,000 megawatts of demand officials are now forecasting is up from the roughly 72,000 megawatts they had previously expected for Friday, when demand is expected to peak during the winter storm that moved through the state starting late Wednesday.
Both projected numbers would top the electricity demand from last February, when it peaked at about 69,000 megawatts before the grid crashed, millions of Texans lost power for days in subfreezing temperatures and hundreds of people died.
Gov. Greg Abbott said during a news conference on Thursday there is plenty of power available, and even at expected peak demand there should still be over 10,000 megawatts of extra power capacity — enough extra power to supply about two million homes.