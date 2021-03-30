The U.S. House of Representatives ethics committee has denied Rep. Louie Gohmert's appeal to the $5,000 metal detector fee he was fined in February.
Gohmert was one of two representatives fined for avoiding metal detectors on the House floor. Under a new rule, if a person doesn’t undergo the security screening in the House they have to pay a $5,000 fee for a first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offenses out of the lawmaker’s salary.
Chairman Theodore E. Deutch, D-Florida, and Ranking Member Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, released a statement on Tuesday saying a majority of the committee did not agree with the appeal.
In his statement, Gohmert said the committee denied his appeal in a 5-5 vote along party lines when a majority is required to overturn the fine.
"Multiple witnesses watched Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi avoid metal detectors and avoid being wanded when she entered the House Floor that same day that I did go through the metal detector to enter the House floor but was not wanded coming out of the restroom," Gohmert's statement read. "If this is not corrected in a courtroom, then House members of both parties will be subject to the tyranny of a partisan, zealot speaker for the rest of Congress’ existence."
When he was issued the fine, Gohmert said he considered the metal detector policy unconstitutional.
He said he’s complied with the new policy for weeks. On Feb. 4, he said he complied with the rule to enter the House session, and then he went to a restroom before the debate.
“At no time until yesterday did anyone mention the need to be wanded after entering the restroom directly in front of the guards. The three main entrances have metal detectors, but the House floor entrance from the Speakers’ Lobby does not. Originally I had gone around the metal detectors a few times until it was mandated. I have been complying for weeks since,” Gohmert said in his statement in February.
Gohmert said he was surprised to see that he was fined.
“Unlike in the movie The Godfather, there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun, so my reentry onto the House floor should have been a non-issue,” he said.
He cited Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution stating that members of Congress cannot be detained on the way to or from a session of the House.