To the delight of hundreds of local spectators, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile made a stop in Tyler on Thursday — an even that, for many, came with a rush of nostalgia.
“People get really excited when they see the Wienermobile,” said Shelby Lewis. “They start to ‘remember when’.”
Parked at the Brookshires off Rice Road, the 27-foot-long chassis and its two drivers travel all over the region to bring smiles, taking pictures of and with the fans.
“It’s so much fun… who wouldn’t want to drive a hot dog all day?” said Lewis, who is also known as Sizzlin’ Shelby.
What is the wurst thing about driving the Wienermobile? “Parking!” Lewis said.
With no side or rear view mirror, drivers rely on an exterior back-up camera, as well as their partner to navigate the vehicle.
Since 1988, the iconic hot dog-shaped auto has been touring all over the country with just six vehicles, with just two drivers in each.
“There are more people who have been to space than those that have driven the Wienermobile,” Lewis said.
Lewis spends 24 hours a day with copilot Keila Garza - also known as Queso Dog Keila, fellow hotdogger and brand ambassador for Oscar Meyer.
With a valid driver’s license and bachelors degree, thousands apply every year but only 12 are selected.
To pass the mustard, there is a rigorous interview process involving phone interviews and a meat-and-greet invite to Kraft Heinz headquarters in Glenview, Illinois, to take part in four rounds of interviews and an on-camera test.
“You have to be passionate about hot dogs and people!” said Garza.
If hired, then the lucky dogs are off to Hot Dog High for two weeks of intense training.
The hotdoggers learn how to drive the jumbo jalopy, as well as ketchup on the company’s history and learn how to essentially be the faces of Oscar Meyer on the road with training in events planning and developing media skills.
“It’s a giant promotional tool… basically public relations on wheels,” said Lewis.
Like many weenies, Lewis and Garza are tasked with touring their territory by visiting grocery stores, handing out coupons and Wienerwhistles (toy whistles in the shape of a Wienermobile), and working to capture media attention and press for the brand.
If they’re not busy dishing facts to the intrigued public, the hotdoggers are dishing out endless puns.
“I have a lot of dads who will try to ‘out’ dad-joke me but… I usually win,” Lewis said.
Since their only means of transportation is the Weinermobile, they drive it everywhere, even on days off.
“It’s always fun coming out of seeing a movie… or from lunch, and we’re just in regular clothes, and we see people wondering why the Weinermobile is at the movies,” Lewis said. “We love being able to continue to bring smiles and joy to people.”
To be quite frank, they relish in it.