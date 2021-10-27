What began as a socially distanced way to celebrate the first Halloween of the COVID-19 pandemic last year will continue again this year as UT Health East Texas and Christus Good Shepherd's free Halloween drive-thru trick-or-treating event returns this weekend.
Christus Good Shepherd invites families across East Texas to attend their "fun-filled" night of trick-or-treating from the safety of the car, the Spooky ER Drive-Thru trick-or-treating event.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the NorthPark Medical Plaza at 323 E. Hawkins Pkwy. in Longview.
Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m, UT Health's drive-thru trick-or-treating event will offer families a safe Halloween alternative for children of all ages.
UT Health caregivers will hand out candy to those who drive by the hospital’s main entrance at 1000 S. Beckham Ave. There will be caregivers along the sidewalks passing out prepackaged candy directly to car windows. They will each be wearing masks and gloves.
“We know that families, especially children, are looking forward to Halloween. When we hosted this drive-thru last year, we had a great turnout. So, we again wanted to offer this alternative for those in our community who may still be hesitant to attend larger Halloween events,” UT Health Tyler CEO Vicki Briggs said.
UT Health recommends visitors enter Hospital Drive from Beckham Avenue and exit at the rast garage. During the event, there will be one-way traffic in that direction. Security officers will help direct traffic along the route.
“We continuously look for ways to give back to the community, especially after all the support we have received over the past year. This activity also is sure to brighten the day for our caregivers. They love seeing all the fun costumes and happy faces as families drive by,” Briggs said.