Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kick off just before sunset Friday night.
Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year's Eve.
Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen, according to Visit Tyler.
Carriage rides are offered Thursday through Sunday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. The company will be located right behind the playground at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave.
Beginning Thursday night, community members can also take a self-guided walking tour through the historic Azalea District. Homes that participated in decorating for Christmas will be lit up through Jan. 1.
For more information about the rides, call 903-681-2647.