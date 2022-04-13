The East Texas Food Bank will be able to hand out 600 Easter hams to families after a donation from two businesses.
Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Go. Partnered for the gift as part of a donation of $135,000 in hams to dozens of food banks and food pantries where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, spring Market FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s stores operate.
Hormel Foods, Brookshire Grocery Co., and the East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday gathered for a presentation at the Brookshire’s store at 100 Rice Road in Tyler. Representatives from each organization discussed the significance of the donation to support hunger relief in communities supported by the food bank.
Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co., said supporting hunger relief is a top priority.
“We are very proud to again partner with Hormel Foods and to donate $135,000 in hams to nonprofits, including the East Texas Food Bank, within communities that our stores serve,” Brookshire said. “Supporting hunger relief is one of our primary areas for charitable giving, and we are thrilled to be able to help provide hams for so many individuals in need this Easter.”
The makers of the Hormel Cure 81 brand created the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program in 1989. The program involves a partnership between Hormel Foods and grocery retailers across the country.
Throughout the years, more than $16 million dollars in hams have been donated, feeding tens of thousands of families, according to the company.
Eric Jacobson, Hormel Cure 81 brand manager at Hormel Foods, said the company was honored to make such a contribution.
“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with BGC to support hunger-relief efforts in the communities served by retailer stores,” Jacobson said. “The Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program highlights our long-standing relationship with BGC, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”
The company said last year alone, Hormel Foods donated more than 59,000 hams, totaling more than a million meals to charities nationwide through the Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program.