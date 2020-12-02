On World AIDS Day, a group in Tyler got together and looked back at 32 years of fighting the epidemic with hope they would not be celebrating in another 32 years.
During a candlelight vigil Tuesday night hosted by the East Texas Cares Resource Center, there was a tree planting to recognize World AIDS Day.
The theme was "Ending the HIV Epidemic: Resilience and Impact."
Pamala T. McClain, program coordinator of health programs at East Texas Cares Resource Center, said the theme supports their collective aim to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S. by 2030.
"Sadly, we are still recognizing World AIDS Day today when the first day of recognition occurred in 1988, 32 years ago," McClain said. "During this period, too many have succumbed to HIV, AIDS and related illnesses.
Rev. Jessie McLendon gave a heart-warming prayer and encouraged the staff to remain vigilant.
East Texas Cares Resource Center Executive Director Jeanette Deas Calhoun dedicated a tree and said it was "to recognize everyone the agency has had the pleasure to serve. We look forward to the day when we won’t recognize World AIDS Day. We must ensure that as our young people mature they do so with a life free of HIV."
McClain said federal and local agencies are coming together with community partners to significantly reduce the number of new cases over the next 10 years through awareness, target testing, prevention education and biomedical prevention.
"The world has come together to end this disease by 2030. This is for certain the longest virus life ending with no cure we have known worldwide!" McClain said. "There are some that say we are against the AIDS epidemic, but certainly not everywhere. We actually are seeing growth among minority women, both Black and Hispanic."
McLain explained in this region, nearly 1,500 people have been diagnosed and are living with AIDS related diseases. Of the 12 regions, she said this region ranks 11th in suppressing the virus, which makes it difficult to stop the spread around the community.
"When infected persons reach viral suppression, the whole community is safer because the virus is diminished and cannot be transmitted," McClain said. "AIDS is not over but if diagnosed individuals who stay on the HIV antiretroviral medicines, then the community benefits."
Christie Cofer, director of programs of East Texas Cares Resource Center, said past success is the reason for future hope.
"The success we have attained in the past 30 plus years gives us hope for the future. We must remain driven and determined to distribute prevention information about HIV/AIDS," Cofer said. "We must ensure that our children are born free of this horrific disease. We must be factual when we speak to our children about how this virus is passed along."