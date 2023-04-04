The East Texas Crisis Center handed out recognition Monday morning for the Hope Awards to recognize community members who made impact for survivors of sexual assault.
“This is a ceremony we hold to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to support survivors of sexual violence in East Texas,” said Jeremy Flowers, director of marketing and public relations for the East Texas Crisis Center (ETCC).
The center's Hope Awards ceremony occurs bi-annually, once during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April and again during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
Joseph Durr, of Sergeant for Texas Attorney General's Office, was awarded for his assistance with a kidnapping case, by Azalia Perez, a sexual assault counselor.
“We are very proud of him,” said Rustin Haby, Major for the Texas Attorney General's Office. “We appreciate all of the hard work he does with the Attorney General’s Office.”
Samantha Kauffman, sexual assault counselor recognized Angela Faulkner with the Smith County District Attorney Office.
Victoria Bennie, also sexual assault counselor, recognized Bethany Morgan, who works as a trauma counselor for East Texas Crisis Center, as well as Counseling Nook for Trauma & Dissociation.
The contributors have worked at different capacities - volunteering, professionally, etc. - to provide the support needed for the ETCC’s survivors.
“The recipients of today’s awards represent that it takes a collective effort in our community to support survivors and to meet their needs,” Flowers said. “We are so grateful for their compassion and their commitment to serving the East Texas community.”
According to the press release, in 2022, ETCC provided services to 150 survivors of sexual assault in East Texas, and so far, they have provided services to 46 survivors of sexual assault for 2023.
According to Kauffman the center will be hosting survivor support events throughout the month.
“We are asking the community to be more supportive for those who have been through trauma,” said Perez. “Most don’t always know what to do or what to say but the best thing to do for them is just be there for them.”
Tyler Mayor Don Warren issued a proclamation recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness month.
“We recognize that in order to prevent sexual violence at its roots we must promote healthy relationships and respect for every individual,” Warren said.
If you have been a victim of sexual violence, there are resources to use.
For confidential services and support, reach out to East Texas Crisis Center with their 24-hour hotline: 903-595-5591.
If you want to file a police report, call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or dial 9-1-1 during emergencies.
If you are in need of medical attention or a sexual assault exam, you can visit CHRISTUS ER or call them at 903-606-4262, or UT Health ER at 903-747-4013. You are not alone.