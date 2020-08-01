Hooligan

 Pets Fur People

Are you looking for a buddy to go to the lake with you? We have just the guy for you. His name is Hooligan and he loves water. Hooligan is a one-year-old Labrador retriever mix and he is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 90 pounds and is full grown. Hooligan would be best suited in a household with older children because of his size. However, he is very well behaved and has very good manners. Hooligan is very handsome. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Hooligan will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Hooligan call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

