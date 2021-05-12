JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Police Department honored members of the law enforcement profession who have given their lives in the performance of duty to the community at their annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.
Several law enforcement agencies from Cherokee County and residents gathered at Love’s Lookout Visitor Center for the special event. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said it was important to take a moment to remember those officers that have lost their lives in service to their communities.
“Police officers, on a daily basis, risk their own lives to protect others. Officers run to the danger while everyone else is trying to escape it,” Williams said. “Their sacrifices for the common good of man and their communities are noteworthy.”
A total of 1,763 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of 176 per year. There were 306 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website.
Four members of the Jacksonville Police Department have lost their lives in the line of duty including City Marshal William A. Clark in 1883, Night Policeman Harry Floyd Hooker in 1913, Patrol Officer Roscoe Lee in 1979, and Patrol Officer Randy J. Zimmerman in 1992; all by gunfire.
Widow of Officer Randy Zimmerman, Peggy Zimmerman, and daughter of Officer Roscoe Lee, Mary Story, attended the event along with several other family members.
Members of the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association provided refreshments. The event was held during National Police Week which is observed Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, this year.