City of Tyler officials and firefighters celebrated the addition of a new fire engine truck by giving the vehicle a brief wash and pushing it into Fire Station No. 9.
The ceremony held on Tuesday morning dates back to when firefighters used horse-drawn carriages to respond to fires. Back in those days, the firefighters had to wash their trucks and push them into the station.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren thanked Tyler Fire Department Chief David Coble and the firefighters for their dedication to protecting the city’s residents.
He detailed a little bit of the history of the push-in ceremony recognizing the firefighters from 150 years ago.
“They would detach the horses from the carriage and they would literally push the carriage back in the firehouse,” Warren said. “The thing that’s cool about this is that it’s gone on for 150 years, and it’s really to pay homage to the firefighters of the 1900s and also the firefighters of today.”
Before the ritual, a pastor delivered a blessing for the safety of new truck and firefighters.
Warren along with City Manager Ed Broussard and members of the Tyler City Council splashed water on the truck. Members of the fire station, located at 9111 Paluxy Drive, then wiped down the truck.
City leadership and firefighters pushed the truck into its new home at Station No. 9.
Coble said this truck cost $640,000 and replaces an engine that is over 15 years old. The older vehicle is going into the department’s reserve fleet.
“We do have a plan to replace the trucks when they get to that life expectancy of 15 years,” he said. “This one was the next in line to replace.”
He said this truck adds a 50% greater water tank capacity compared the other vehicle, which held 500 gallons. This truck also has all LED lights to light up the truck’s surrounding area better and save energy.
Coble gave his thanks to the city council and Broussard for their work in getting the new truck.
“In Tyler, we try to be sensible the citizens’ money. We don’t shoot for the stars,” Coble said. “We try to make sure we have adequate equipment for them to do their job, but still look really good.”
Coble added the department has 15 frontline trucks.
Broussard said the fire department is always available to the citizens in case of an emergency.
“Your Tyler Fire Department is here ready to go at a moment’s call, and they need the ability to get the job done when they come to serve you,” Broussard said.