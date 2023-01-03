Judge Taylor Heaton said he is a man of his word, and that applies to abiding by the oath he recited on Sunday afternoon.
Heaton was sworn in to the new 475th Judicial District Court on New Year’s Day in front of over 100 friends, family members, fellow judges, attorneys and other community members in the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom.
“The words of the oath – preserve, protect and defend – are heavy words that many before me have sworn to,” Heaton said. “I’ve taken the oath once four years ago, and I can tell you it’s a commitment to one of the highest callings in jurisprudence. I try to make very few promises, and by making few promises you ensure that keeping your word is your highest priority. I desire to attach my integrity to that promise.”
The Smith County native and Tyler resident was previously serving in his elected role as judge of the County Court at Law 2. Now, he’s been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to lead the new 475th court, which will handle felony and juvenile cases.
“This is the first time in 38 years that our county has welcomed a new district court since the creation of the 321st District Court in 1985,” Heaton said. “The opening of this court is a blessing to our community and I'm humbled beyond words by this appointment. ... It is the honor of my life to serve as your judge."
Although county and state leaders allowed the court to become a reality, Heaton said a higher power is the one who truly made it possible.
“Make no mistake, I believe that an authority even higher than our governor is responsible for the appointment,” Heaton said. “He is the one responsible for all things in heaven and earth.”
Ross Strader, Bethel Bible Church senior pastor, agreed with that sentiment.
“You’re here because God has appointed you to be a servant, minister of justice, champion of the truth, tending to the very things of God in this community for his purposes, until and when the great day of his son’s return at which time heaven and earth will come together and Jesus the ultimate judge takes his place,” Strader said. “I’m thankful for the calling on your life, thankful for you and the courage you have, the humility that you embody to follow God as he has called you.”
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, who considers Heaton a great friend, spoke about the importance of the new court, which will be the county's fifth district court and will begin operations this month.
“Smith County has grown every year for decades, and it’s projected to grow even faster in the next 10 years,” Putman said. “This growth comes in all shapes and sizes; it comes with good jobs, industry, good news for our economy, but it also comes with more criminal cases, more civil cases, more juvenile cases. That’s just the reality of our society … There will always be sin, there will always be crime, and it grows with our population.”
Putman said the new court will enable prosecutors, judges and public servants to move cases more efficiently and effectively. County officials also believe the new district court will reduce the jail population of people charged with felonies and those currently awaiting trial. Currently, hundreds of Smith County Jail inmates are awaiting felony trials, and only district courts have the power to handle felony cases.
Putman said he believes in Heaton’s ability to handle the cases that will come before him.
“It’s a court that’s going to handle two different extremes, both people who need to be punished and both people who need to be turned around and saved,” Putman said. “... I know that Judge Heaton is the right man for the job, I know he’s prepared for it, and I know that because I know his heart and what he believes.”
Heaton, and three others who spoke on his behalf at Sunday’s ceremony, all mentioned their faith and God’s hand in the judicial system of Smith County.
“I believe that every person that comes before the court is fearfully and wonderfully made,” Heaton said. “Every person that comes in front of the court has value and worth, as God himself created us in his image. This applies to the most guilty criminal defendant and the juvenile in the most difficult circumstance – because God created (them).”
He also spoke about his fellow leaders and elected officials in the county and their values.
“Here in Smith County, you don't have to watch your elected officials on C-span to know what their values are or who they are,” he said. “We are blessed here with some of the best public servants you will ever find. They have a deep respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. We value our freedom, we will never forget what cost those that came before us.”
Heaton said during recent networking with other judges and officials from around the state, he learned more about how other counties operate and what their needs are. His biggest takeaway was, “What we have in Smith County is very rare. It’s extremely rare around the state, around the country,” he said.
“Having served the county for 16 years in various capacities, I’ve come to believe that our local government here in Smith County is, and has become and will be, the finest in all the state, country and the world,” he added.
Along with thanking leaders for their part in his appointment and all fellow judges for their mentorship, Heaton also thanked his wife, Olivia, and their three children Brandt, 13; Emilie, 11; and Collin, 7, for their support and love. He also thanked his parents and brothers.
Prior to his work at the County Court at Law 2, Heaton served as an assistant district attorney for the Smith County District Attorney’s Office for over 12 years.
Heaton is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He previously served as president, vice president, treasurer, and board member for the Smith County Young Lawyers Association.
Additionally, he served as a board member of the Smith County Habitat for Humanity and currently serves as a Deacon for Bethel Bible Church. Heaton received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law.
Now that Heaton is in his new role, Sara Maynard will serve as judge of the County Court at Law 2. She was appointed to the seat by the Smith County Commissioners Court in a 3-2 vote.
Maynard was also officially sworn in this week, along with other judges and county commissioners.