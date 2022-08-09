A holistic spa in Tyler is continuing to grow as it nears the end of its first year in business.
Holistic Beauty Med Spa owner Tasha Meyer said the business started as “a one-room show” and that it now has two massage therapists, a nurse, four estheticians, two hair stylists and a functional wellness practitioner.
“Holistic Beauty Med Spa was created with a passion to offer a holistic and natural alternative to traditional med spa treatments and products,” Meyer said. “We offer vitamin IV therapy, bio-stimulatory facial treatments using growth factors, vitamin C facial infusions, vitamin injections, all-natural lip filler, and many other non-medical treatments such as brow and lash services.”
The business has a bike trail out back and shares a space with The Coco Bean, also owned by Meyer.
“We are the only holistic medical spa in East Texas with a bike trail in our back yard, a boutique and a healthy cafe inside,” she said. “It was important to me to offer the full experience.”
The businesses will celebrate one year in business on Aug. 16.
Meyer said she believes her success is, in part, due to people seeking more natural options.
“All of our clients come to us looking for a more natural option for skin and body treatments, and we are really excited to help them at the root cause of their issues with our various treatments and alternative options,” Meyer said.
The business offers daily bike rentals for use on Tyler’s Legacy Trail . The Coco Bean has a casual atmosphere with artisanal roasts, pastries, organic juices and more available for patrons.
“Our goal is to provide guests with holistic tools for refreshing your skin and body while nurturing your overall health and wellness,” she said.
Holistic Beauty Med Spa is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 7272 Crosswater Ave.
For more information, visit hbmedspa.co.