The 43rd annual Mistletoe & Magic officially opened Wednesday at the Tyler Rose Garden building.
Chelsea Cooper, chair of the Junior League of Tyler fundraiser, described the event as a “holiday shopping event extravaganza.”
More than 60 vendors are set up at Mistletoe & Magic, which continues through Saturday.
“I think it kicks off the holiday season and is such a fun way for (the Junior League of Tyler) to come out and be a part of the community,” Cooper said.
The event is the Junior League’s biggest fundraiser, Cooper said. All ticket purchases and other proceeds go to projects and partners of the service organization.
Along with shopping, performances also are scheduled noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
Cooper said the past few years have been crazy, especially with COVID-19 canceling last year's event. The Junior League of Tyler still was able to raise $175,00 to give back to the community, she added.
This year, organizers were challenged with moving Mistletoe & Magic from the now demolished Harvey Hall to the Tyler Rose Garden Complex, Cooper said.
“I think that we’ve got a group of ladies that are determined to make it happen, and that's that,” she said. “We know that it’s gonna happen one way or another because we want to raise those dollars to give back to the community.”
With construction around the Rose Garden Complex, complimentary valet services and shuttles are offered through event. Self-parking is available along Houston Street at Mike Carter Field and along Fair Park Drive.
General market shopping tickets are $10, and general market shopping hours and days are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Other events during Mistletoe & Magic include:
- A Beautifully Designed Brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Friday on the Queen’s Lawn at the Rose Garden Center. Tickets are $100 for VIP and $50 for general admission.
- Haute Totz Children's Style Show from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on the Queen’s Lawn at the Rose Garden Center.
- Pop-up Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Queen’s Lawn at the Rose Garden Center.
- Children's event and professional photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the Queen’s Lawn at the Rose Garden Center.
For more information about Mistletoe & Magic or to purchase tickets, visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com . Tickets can also be purchased at the door.