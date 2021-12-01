Upcoming performances in Tyler and Longview will commemorate the holiday season through theater, music and dance.
This December, several performances are being held in Tyler and Longview to allow community members to witness classic holiday songs, productions and ballets come to life on stage.
'Elf the Musical' at Tyler Civic Theater
“Elf the Musical” is a production people of all ages can enjoy, said Stephen Rainwater, who plays Buddy in the show which debuts Thursday.
Kids will be excited to see Santa, Buddy the Elf and all of the Christmas magic while adults can enjoy the smartly written script and humor, he added.
The entire production is meant to be an experience from the moment the audience walks through the doors, Rainwater said. With Kona Ice at every show selling snow cones, an appearance by Santa and even some snow, the show will be very interactive.
During this show, community members will “not be bored, and you will leave feeling fulfilled,” Rainwater said.
“Elf the Musical” is like the movie in many aspects, but Buddy's character is fleshed out more and the whole production puts more focus on the sweetness of the story, Rainwater said.
In the musical, emphasis is put on showing “at the end of the day, (Buddy) just wanted to feel a part of something in his life and he wants to be loved,” he said.
After becoming a Broadway musical around 10 to 12 years ago, "Elf the Musical" has just recently become available for amateur rights in the United States, he said. This is the first time “Elf the Musical” is being performed in East Texas, Rainwater added.
Rainwater said he is looking forward to hearing the audience's reaction during the musical. It's almost like “the audience is another member of the cast,” he said.
“Elf the Musical'' will be performed at the Tyler Civic Theater, 400 Rose Park Dr., from Thursday to Dec. 19. To see the dates and times and order tickets visit https://tylercivictheatre.com/calendar/
"‘Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Theater Longview
On Dec. 9 and 10 Theater Longview will be having two free performances of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Theater Longview will be bringing this beloved Christmas story to life and adding a twist, said Denise Knutson, Vice President of the board for Theater Longview.
In this version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a narrator will be reading the story and the rest of the cast will be trying to act out the story, however, everything is going wrong, she said.
Knutson said this is the first year Theater Longview is doing this and she is looking forward to the “opportunity for (Theater Longview) to be out in the community and make people laugh before the holidays.”
The performances will be held in conjunction with the ArtWalk on Dec. 9 and the Longview Public Library Cheermeister Party on Dec. 10.
During the ArtWalk, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be performed at 6:40 p.m. on the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Sculpture Garden Stage.
During the Longview Public Library Cheermeister Party on Dec. 10, the performance will be at 6 p.m. at the library.
For more information about these performances visit https://www.theatrelongview.com/
Home for the Holidays
On Friday, the Longview Symphony Orchestra will present Home for the Holidays, a performance filled with holiday favorites.
The orchestra will perform songs including “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” and more, according to the Longview Symphony Orchestra. There will also be a special visitor from the North Pole, a local celebrity, children’s choir and nutcrackers.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday at LeTourneau’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview.
For more information and tickets visit https://www.belchercenter.com/community-events/2021-lso-holidays.html
The Nutcracker
For the 33rd year, Tyler Junior College will be holding its production of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
The TJC Academy of Dance and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will bring the ballet to life from Friday to Sunday in the Wise Auditorium at Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center, 1303 S Mahon Ave.
For more information and tickets visit https://www.tjc.edu/nutcracker
Holiday Concert
East Texas Symphonic Band will present its holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at LeTourneau’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview.
The band will be performing holiday favorites such as “A Christmas Carol Fantasy,” "First Suit for Band,” and more.
Tickets will be $10 at the door. For more information visit https://www.belchercenter.com/community-events/etsb.html
East Texas Music Teachers Association event
Twenty-six Tyler area students will perform in the Holiday Recital sponsored by the East Texas Music Teachers Association at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
Students will perform on piano, mountain dulcimers and lap harps. Teachers with students participating are Margie Adams and Beverly Ryan.
For more information about the East Texas Music Teachers Association, visit their website at www.etmta.com .
East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus show
East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus will perform in their Christmas show at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Irwin.
The performance will be a debut for the group's new chorus director, Brent Hairston.
The concert is free.