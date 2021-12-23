As you celebrate Christmas this weekend, enjoy these events in the Tyler area:
“The Polar Express”: a Grand Slam Special: At 10 a.m. Friday, visit Time Squares Grand Slam for a showing of “The Polar Express.” Tickets are $3, while an activity bag is $4.25. Wear your favorite pajamas, bring a blanket, grab some hot chocolate from the concession stand and enjoy this special showing. Buy tickets in advance at tylermovies.com/movie-2/tickets/ .
Christmas in Lindale: From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend, visit the Pickers Pavilion in Lindale to take photos and enjoy the holiday decorations. After taking photos, visit the displays. Admission is free.
Holiday Lights in the Garden: After closing Dec. 22, Holiday Lights in the Garden will reopen 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 at the Tyler Rose Garden. Stroll through the garden and enjoy the Christmas decorations. Visitors must enter the garden through the Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Museum of Art: Visit the Tyler Museum of Art after Christmas. The museum at 1300 S. Mahon Ave. is open 1 to 5 p.m. onSunday. The museum has multiple temporary exhibits, including “Norman Rockwell: Drawings, paintings & Prints” and “The Black Dress.”
Painting with a Twist: Painting With a Twist in Longview, 100 Tall Pines Ave., Suite 5, in Longview offers two activities Sunday for ages 12 and older. For details, go to www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/longview/ .