Holiday Lights in the Garden is back, bringing people a unique holiday experience in the Tyler Rose Garden.
Since 2016, Tyler Parks and Recreation has been transforming the Rose Garden into a holiday Christmas experience, said Leanne Robinette, director of Tyler Parks and Recreation.
When Tyler Parks and Recreation first started lighting up the garden for the holidays, it was small with just some lights and wreaths, Robinette said. As the years go by and funding becomes more available, more lights and features are added, she said.
Since last year, Holiday Lights in the Garden has outgrown the parks and recreation staff and they now have to contract the decorating of the garden out, she said.
“Our long-term goal is to have the entire garden lit up for everyone to enjoy,” Robinette said.
A major reason for starting this attraction was to encourage people to come out to the Rose Garden even when the roses are not in bloom, she said. While the roses are not blooming, many other flowers and plants are and it is still a beautiful place to visit, she added.
Robinette said there has been an influx in the amount of people that visit the garden when it's lit up on the holidays. She added each year there are more visitors and she hopes to see the entire garden lit up one day.
She said she can’t wait for all the people who come to see the new features added this year. It is a unique experience in that they get to walk through the garden and see all the lights rather than going to a drive-thru, Robinette said.
“I hope families love it so much that they make it a tradition every year to come back,” Robinette said.
This year, one new addition to the holiday decor is a large greeting card for people to take photos with, she said. Tyler Parks and Recreation would love to see all the photos taken in the garden and encourage people to tag them in any pictures they post on social media, Robinette said.
Visitors can come and see the garden all lit up for the holidays from 5 to 8 p.m. from now through Dec. 22 and from Dec. 26 to 30.
The gardens gates will be locked, so to enter visitors must go through the Rose Garden Center on Rose Park Drive.
For more information about Holiday Lights in the Garden, visit TylerParksandRec.com. If people are interested in donating and helping light up more of the park they can call Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370.