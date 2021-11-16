TROUP — Christmas carols filled the streets of downtown Troup on Monday as residents gathered for the city’s annual Holiday in the Country event.
The event, which began in 2012 with participation from just a few businesses, is aimed at building interest in shopping in downtown Troup. Participation has continued to grow, and the Troup Development Corporation took it on as an annual project and now funds most of the marketing costs for the event, which is also hosted by the Troup Chamber of Commerce.
Geared as a way to support brick-and-mortar stores, home-based businesses have more recently also participate in Holiday in the Country. Troup Community Development Corporation Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy said so many home-based business owners wanted to participate this year that it led to the library and First United Methodist Church to open their facilities for vendor space.
Loudamy said the event is unique for several reasons.
“The heart and soul of our small towns are the mom-and-pop businesses. They offer items and experiences you just don’t find in the big box stores, the chain stores where everything looks the same,” she said. “Holiday in the Country takes people back to a more simple time, preparing their hearts for a more meaningful holiday season.”
Loudamy also said local businesses, like the ones participating in the event, never wavered even through the difficulty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last year-and-a-half has taken its toll on everyone in many different ways. There were days, weeks and, in some cases, even months when business doors had to close due to the pandemic,” Loudamy said. “Through it all, local stores and restaurants remained committed, helping each other, helping their community in any way possible. Adversity has made Troup stronger, and we have that healthy community spirit to thank for it.”
Downtown businesses that participated in the event include Daily Grace Effect Boutique , Faith Veterinary Clinic, Goal Life Nutrition, Maci’s Ranch Boutique, Hope Restored Thrift Store, Salon K, , Shelly Wilson Ministries, Steele’s Feed & Seed, River of Life Church, Wonder Women Outreach, Benefits Counts Insurance, Milano’s Pizza, La Hacienda, Tiger Country Café, Dairy Queen and Sonic, Esprezio, Spud Station, Catch Me If You Can and others.