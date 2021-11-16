Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Tyler is asking for volunteers this holiday season to assist with the nonprofit agency's annual toy drive.
The organization has been helping community members in need since 1955 at its Longview location and expanded to Tyler in 2015.
Sheryl Driggers, Hiway 80 executive director in Tyler, said the goal of this year's toy drive is to help families who may have missed registering for the Salvation Army's drive.
Registration for Hiway 80's toy drive is open through the end of November.
This past year, Hiway 80 gave out gifts to more than 200 children in Tyler, Driggers said.
Volunteering is a great way for people to plug in and help those in their community, she said, adding that putting together gift bags for children and handing them out is a joyful experience.
Driggers said Hiway 80’s Christmas toy drive is still relatively new to the Tyler area, so the organization is trying to spread the word about the effort and volunteer opportunities.
“We’re still building our volunteer base in Tyler,” she said.
Volunteers help sort toys, fill gift bags and hand out the bags at a distribution event. Volunteers also help put together care packages for homeless residents.
“I’m trying to make contact personally with everyone that reaches out because we’re trying to build a really good (volunteer) base here, and I want to develop those relationships,” Driggers said.
Items for the Christmas toy drive can be dropped off at either Gateway to Hope Day Center, 601 Valentine, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or Triumph Village, 12781 Texas 64 W. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For information about volunteering and how to get involved, email Driggers at sheryld@hiway80rm.org or visit hiway80rm.org/ways-to-help/volunteer .