Hit the Bricks features Back to School Event Online
On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks.
For the month of August, Hit the Bricks will be partially online with restaurants and stores reopening to the public. Follow Downtown Tyler and Hit the Bricks on Facebook for updates and more information.
Show your support for Tyler’s businesses by being part of Visit Tyler’s Rose City Strong campaign. Purchase Rose City Strong gear and download the Rose City Strong Facebook profile frame. Go to your Facebook page and select “Update Profile Photo, then select “Add a Frame” and search for Rose City Strong.
See what's new as Tyler gets ready to go Back to School!
Play games! Win Prizes! Shop Local Online!
A completely free & online event, Sip and Shop Texas is sending you on a virtual scavenger hunt to win prizes! See how UT-Tyler is preparing for the upcoming school year - and what amazing things TJC's Earth & Science Center - as well as Caldwell Zoo and E Student Group - have in store for all of Tyler's virtual learners! There is also an opportunity for you to support small business and shop local, online with Sip & Shop's Hit the Bricks festival vendors.
Online scavenger hunt will be posted Aug. 7
Prizes include: A Family 4 Pack of Tickets to the Earth and Space Science Center featuring Hudnall Planetarium!
A Swag Bag Full of Goodies from UT-Tyler!
One admission ticket to ESCAPOLOGY! The Live Escape Game!
Tickets to Caldwell Zoo!
A Back to School Gift Box for your favorite teacher!
Jewelry from Sip & Shop Texas!
3 Ways to Win!
1. Snap a picture of you or your family in front of one of downtown Tyler's colorful murals! (Stay safe & Socially distanced!)
2. Have fun in the online scavenger hunt through the Hit the Bricks Back to School Event (completely free & online)
3. Email us proof of purchase from any of our Sip & Shop Festival Vendors or businesses located on or around the square in Downtown Tyler!
Go to SipandShopTexas.com to play! Winners announced Monday morning.
Activities
Take a virtual tour of the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum while listening to the audio tour from our Roses and Weeds podcast. Museum open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity limit of 5 visitors at a time.
Gallery Main Street is now open inside the new atrium at Plaza Tower. Experience the newest art exhibit by John Deaton. All art is available for purchase. Gallery open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Get one free ticket to "The Art and Science of Arachnids" at Discovery Science Place by checking out a spider-themed book at the Tyler Public Library! Bring your book (any book about or featuring arachnids/spiders- fiction or nonfiction) to the DSP and learn all about arachnids in art, science and culture. Get up close to almost 100 live spiders from around the globe!
Bring your empty flower pots to Moss and they will fill them up for you!
Music
Liberty Hall is celebrating its 90th anniversary! Join them on Facebook Live for Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch. Lineup is as follows:
11 a.m.: Michael Paul Jones from Blindpursuit
11:30 a.m.: Lucas Kelm
Noon: Owen Tiner
12:30 p.m.: Max Mcruiz
Watch KLTV’s One Texas: Songs from Home concert.
Big Daddy Band at Rick’s on the Square at 9 p.m.
Downtown has a variety of restaurants and shopping stores. For a full list, hours of operation, address and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org. In addition, Culture ETX will be doing their first Iron+Ember Saturday BBQ Series pop-up on from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.
Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine, cold or hot and even amid pandemics. Help us support our local Downtown businesses during this time.
For more information, visit the event on Facebook or download the FREE app “EGuide Tyler TX.”