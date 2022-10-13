Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the annual Celebration Luncheon for the Texas Rose Festival to honor past queens and others.
The annual luncheon was started 35 years ago by a group of “civic-minded” ladies, said Annette Findley, one of the chairs of the event. It was designed to honor the parents of the current Queen, the festival president and sponsors as well as welcome out-of-town visitors.
This year's luncheon — with a theme of "Enchantment at the Palace of Versailles" — recognized 1962 Texas Rose Festival Queen Harriet Sue Caldwell (now McArthur) and 1982 Queen Jamie Clara Arnold (now Landes).
Since 1933, when Judge Thomas Ramey founded the Texas Rose Festival, it “has had such an impact on our community,” said Patrick Willis, one of the chairs of the luncheon. Ramey presented the idea of the festival after visiting Chicago and seeing a vendor there selling roses from Tyler, he said.
As queen in 1962, McArthur said the court was traditionally invited to be a part of the festival at Christmas time, but that time frame has changed. It was during a trip home during Christmas break that Caldwell said she was asked to be Queen.
During her reign, there were 15 ladies in waiting, no junior attendants and no train or scepter bearer. She added that hair and makeup were not as big of a thing either. She learned the Monday before coronation how to do her makeup.
“It was a little more casual,” she said.
On the day of the parade, McArthur recalled that it was raining, but thousands of people still showed up to see the festivities. She was draped in plastic “like you put out on furniture” to protect her dress.
Her dress was designed by a designer named Ann Lowe, who “really became very famous,” she said. She was the first Black woman to have a couture salon on Madison Avenue in New York.
“(Lowe) just loved making beautiful dresses," McArthur said.
The Smithsonian called Texas Rose Festival Executive Director Liz Ballard this past year looking for people who had experience or items from Lowe.
McArthur said she got out her Texas Rose Festival ballgown, the initial concepts, letters from Lowe and other items and gave them to the Smithsonian. All of these items are now displayed in the museum.
Every part of the Texas Rose Festival was “wonderful,” she said. However, her favorite part was the parade and getting to see the whole community and visitors come out.
“Being the Queen is a wonderful honor for you and your family,” McArthur said. “So many people put in so much time, effort and talent (and) put their hearts into it to make it a wonderful event for the community.”
For the current and future Queens, McArthur said she would tell them to do what they are told because everything is planned, show up on time and come with a “very thankful heart and a real, genuine smile.”
Landes said to honored along with McArthur is special because they have a relationship that extends years.
When she was crowned, Landes said she remembers friends and family being encouraging and excited.
“I think back to how happy my parents were not only for me but for the opportunity to celebrate the city of Tyler and the things that make Tyler so unique,” she said.
The theme during her reign was a Victorian celebration, Landes said. It was reflective of Queen Victoria and the British Empire. Her court had 12 ladies in waiting, 34 out-of-town duchesses and many escorts.
Her dress that year had sleeves, which is something not many Queen’s dresses have, she said. She recalled that she was grateful for this addition to the dress during the Cotton Bowl Parade in Dallas where the temperatures were in the single digits.
This turned out to be an “especially fun time,” because the Texas Rose Festival float won a grand Prize and Southern Methodist University won the Cotton Bowl, Landes added.
“The Rose Festival means so much to our Tyler community,” Landes said. “Visitors to Tyler during the Rose Festival forever talk about their experiences visiting the museum and the Rose Garden and seeing the incredible costumes presented at the coronation, parade and tea.”
For all the attendees who come out to the festival this year, Landes said she hopes they are impressed by the events and “be sure to stop and smell the roses.”
The 89th Rose Festival continues Friday with an afternoon and evening coronation; Saturday with the annual parade and more; and Sunday with an arts and crafts fair and more.
For a full shedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasrosefestival.com.