Historic Tyler is working to name the Pollard neighborhood as the city's next National Historic District.

The Pollard neighborhood is “associated with the broad pattern of Tyler's history and development,” said Ashley Washmon, Historic Tyler executive director.

Distinctive time-period characteristics and architecture are represented in the Pollard area, Washmon said. In contrast to tract homes, these are different structures with unique features designed by different architects.

“Some of the houses may not be significant and distinguishable by themselves, but as a whole, it tells the story and the development of Tyler,” she said.

Specifically, there is a large concentration of mid-century modern homes in the area, Washmon said. This type of home is characterized by flat planes, plentiful windows, sliding glass doors, and open spaces, according to Architectural Designs. "The style blossomed after WWII through the early '80s," the website stated.

While the historical boundaries have not been solidified, research in 2015 bounded the area roughly by Troup Highway to the north and east, Broadway Avenue to the west and Loop 323 to the south, Washmon said. There are roughly 1,100 properties included in this area.

Washmon said by the end of the process, she anticipated that boundary being smaller and including less homes.

The research to make Pollard a historic district began back in 2015 with an architectural historian coming in and compiling documents on homes, narrowing down the district's boundaries and surveying the area, Washmon said.

In 2018, a firm was hired to write a nomination for the area to be submitted to the Texas Historical Commission, Washmon said. Revisions for the Pollard draft nomination were received in 2019.

Areas the size of the Pollard area typically go through three revisions before the nomination is approved, she said. The second draft was submitted spring of this year and Historic Tyler expects to get revisions back on this draft soon. The third draft is anticipated to be submitted next spring, Washmon said.

The ability to name areas like Pollard as National Historic Districts has numerous benefits, Washmon said.

A major thing is documentation. By officially receiving the recognition as a National Historic District, all of the research, surveying and information gathered on the Pollard area will be available in a national database for others to see, she said.

Providing recognition to properties and encouraging preservation is another benefit. While being a historic area nationally does not require homeowners to make repairs or put restrictions in place, it is an honor that hopefully makes people want to preserve the area more, Washmon said.

The designation would encourage "people to protect these properties that have been designated or defined as being historic and valuable," she said.

Another thing is that historic districts can add to the tourism aspect, Washmon said. People visit towns such as Tyler not to see big box stores, but rather defining aspects of the town.

People visit places “to experience the charm and character and culture of that town, and that's why historic preservation to me is synonymous with the defining qualities of Tyler, Texas,” she said.

Other Tyler historic districts include:

Azalea Residential National District

Charnwood Residential National District

Brickstreet Residential National District

Donnybrook Duplex Residential National District

East Ferguson Residential National District

Short-line Residential National District

Downtown Historic District

Founded in 1977, Historic Tyler promotes the "preservation and appreciation of Tyler’s architectural and cultural historic resources through education, advocacy and committed action." For more information on the group or membership, visit historictyler.org .