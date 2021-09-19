Historic Tyler, Inc. held its annual meeting, auction and party on Thursday at the historic Willow Brook Country Club. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the annual Historic Preservation Award given in recognition of extraordinary preservation efforts within the community.
This year, Marvin United Methodist Church received the Preservation Award from Claudia H. Carroll, HTI board president.
“We are thrilled to recognize the members of Marvin United Methodist Church for restoring the sanctuary’s original stained-glass windows, which undoubtedly contribute to the historical integrity of downtown Tyler,” Carroll said.
The church was founded in 1848, and the windows date back to 1891, when the sanctuary was built. The only exception is the four pictorial windows at the back of the sanctuary, which are believed to have been installed between 1912 to 1919.
The Gothic-style windows extend from the first floor of the church to the second floor. They depict shapes and Christian symbols. Some form arches, others are rectangular, and some are circular, all with various designs.
Marvin members began to realize that the windows were in desperate need of restoration. They first noticed wind swaying the windows and cracks in the panes. An inspection revealed the interior framework had begun to separate from the stained-glass elevations. Restoration began in February 2019.
Aided by a crane, the windows were removed in three main phases. The ones on the north side were taken out first for the two-day trailer trip to Minnesota. A couple of months later, the east side windows were removed and sent out for repairs. The last batch to go was the windows on the south side. This massive restoration project took 11 months to complete.
“The annual meeting is a culmination of the past year, a time to celebrate not only the preservation efforts of our Preservation Award recipient but also our efforts towards preserving Tyler’s historic landscape. Despite these unprecedented times, Historic Tyler funded several significant projects this past year. We recognize our success is only made possible because of community support and appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge the benevolent citizens of Tyler,” commented Ashley Washmon, executive director for Historic Tyler.
Historic Tyler, a nonprofit, was founded in 1977 with a mission “to promote the preservation and protection of historic structures and sites through advocacy, education, involvement, and private and public investment.”
It is a membership-based organization with many preservation accomplishments to its credit.
Visit historictyler.org for more information or to become a Historic Tyler supporter.